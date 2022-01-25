– ‘A Strange Game, The Only Winning Move Is Not To Play’





With it looking more and more every day like Joe Biden and the globalists will get us into a war with Russia that we cannot possibly ‘win‘, we’ve got to take a look within this ANP story at what such a war might look like in 2022 and why Americans must do everything in our power to stop such a war from ever happening.

While there are reports that any war over the Ukraine might be a ‘limited war‘ that only takes place in that part of the world so far away from America that most Americans couldn’t pick out the Ukraine on a map (a whopping 84%!!) if it was placed in front of their faces without the map being labeled, Joe Biden should remember that the Ukraine is on Russia’s doorstep, and was long a part of that country.

So with one of the globalists talking head outlets, CNBC, recently putting out this story titled “Russia Is Risking ‘ALL OUT WAR’ To Prevent Ukraine From Joining NATO”, we see that its the globalists who are pushing for such a war, not Russia, and as we see in the video we’ve embedded directly below titled simply ‘Plan A‘, such a war would bring the entire Northern hemisphere immediate catastrophe.

In the video, a team from Princeton University developed a simulation for a plausible escalating war between the US/NATO and Russia using realistic nuclear force postures, targets and fatality estimates. It is estimated that there would be more than 90 million people dead and injured within the first few hours of the conflict.

Please keep in mind, the simulation below was done back in 2019, what seems like a lifetime ago when you consider how quickly new and much more deadly weapons systems are being developed now, with Dr. Peter Vincent Pry warning in this December 2020 story over at The Hill that thanks to Russia’s new hypersonic nuclear missiles that are unstoppable, “a nuclear pearl harbor awaits America“. From this Princeton study about ‘Plan A’ and the video directly below.:

This project is motivated by the need to highlight the potentially catastrophic consequences of current US and Russian nuclear war plans. The risk of nuclear war has increased dramatically in the past two years as the United States and Russia have abandoned long-standing nuclear arms control treaties, started to develop new kinds of nuclear weapons and expanded the circumstances in which they might use nuclear weapons.

This four-minute audio-visual piece is based on independent assessments of current U.S. and Russian force postures, nuclear war plans, and nuclear weapons targets. It uses extensive data sets of the nuclear weapons currently deployed, weapon yields, and possible targets for particular weapons, as well as the order of battle estimating which weapons go to which targets in which order in which phase of the war to show the evolution of the nuclear conflict from tactical, to strategic to city-targeting phases.

The resulting immediate fatalities and casualties that would occur in each phase of the conflict are determined using data from NUKEMAP. All fatality estimates are limited to acute deaths from nuclear explosions and would be significantly increased by deaths occurring from nuclear fallout and other long-term effects.

So after watching this video, do you think you’re in a ‘safe space‘ should war break out between the US/NATO and Russia and things escalate out of control? And that simulation also reminded us of the classic 1983 movie “War Games”, as the computer playing ‘the game‘, Joshua, said afterwards, “A strange game. The only winning move is not to play.”

With us here at ANP hoping that Joe ‘Brandon‘ Biden will get THAT through his thick head, as 10’s of millions of Americans of all political parties have since that 1983 movie was released, if not long before then, “How about a nice game of chess, Joe?” With chess much more up Joe’s alley than leading the US into a war against a nation that could quite literally send us back to the dark ages, as Dr. Peter Vincent Pry recently warned on ANP, one coordinated cyber attack could shut down 80% of America’s electrical grid. And a long term grid down scenario could lead to the deaths of 90% of Americans.

For those who might think such warnings to be just ‘crazy conspiracy theories‘, we remind you that particular story was originally published here at the Washington Times, and Dr. Pry is no ‘conspiracy theorist’ but: Dr. Peter Vincent Pry is executive director of the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security, served as chief of staff of the Congressional EMP Commission, as director of the U.S. Nuclear Strategy Forum and on the staffs of the House Armed Services Committee and the CIA.

Also the author of two different books you can find on Amazon titled “Blackout Warfare” (2021) and “The Power And The Light” (2020), Dr. Pry has long been warning us about just how devastating a war between the US and Russia could be and why America needs to do a much better job ‘hardening‘ our electrical grid.

So with absolutely nothing good coming to the HUGE majority of Americans should ‘Brandon‘ get us into a war with Russia over the Ukraine, and the negatives coming at the American people in huge numbers, at a time when the US is already seeing massive food and supply chain shortages and Biden seems intent upon ushering in a radical-left, medical dictatorship for America, all eyes should be open and Americans prepared for an ‘escalating of tensions‘ in that region or even here at home.

Such as: Families of US Embassy personnel in the Ukraine being asked to leave the region, and as soon as Monday, giving us another timetable to look at; and as we hear in the 1st video below, Biden recently stoking nuclear war with Russia during his recent address. As if he is completely oblivious to the potential repercussions immediately echoing out upon America from any war in the Ukraine with the entire world connected within minutes via nuclear weapons as seen in the video we posted above, should we even be surprised by that with Biden a walking, lying gaffe machine here in the US, seemingly disconnected from his own body, and totally disconnected from reality?

And as we’ve also warned time and again on ANP, Biden’s ‘woke‘ military is an accident ready to happen, motivated by political correctness, insanely requiring all of their soldiers to take an experimental mRNA ‘concoction‘ that isn’t stopping people from getting sick, spreading their sickness nor dying from it. With more than one US Navy ship recently having COVID outbreaks aboard their fully vaxxed ships, who really trusts that Biden and America’s ‘woke military‘ will make the right decisions for America and the American people, and not decisions for ‘the globalists‘?

Certainly not United States Congressional Representatives Andy Biggs from Arizona, Jody Hice from Georgia, Michael Cloud from Texas, Warren Davidson from Ohio and Ralph Norman from South Carolina, who back in December wrote and published this piece at The Hill warning “A Woke Military Is No Defense At All.”

Warning within that story that we’d be losing thousands of military men and women, in whom we place significant trust and in whom we have invested heavily, because they do not want to receive Biden’s mandated COVID vax, and that was to be expected from an administration that has opened our border and encouraged our enemies around the world, their story also warned, if that is not bad enough, the Biden administration and some of our military leaders have become missionaries of the left.

They are focused on finding white supremacy in the military. They are convinced that our biggest national threat is climate change. Not the Chinese, not North Korea, nor any other of the increasingly bellicose international actors.

With a military paid for by the American people also finding anyone to the right of ‘Joseph Stalin‘, er, I mean Joe Biden, to be ‘radical white supremacists‘, even speaking likewise about all of the non-white Americans who are Conservative and have come out strongly against the radical left’s satanic agenda, remember what California Congressional Representative Maxine Waters said about President Trump and his cabinet back in 2018:

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. You push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!”

Now if that ISN’T ‘radical‘, we really don’t know what is. And think about this, should any Conservative member of Congress in 2022 repeat those exact words about the Biden administration, they’d surely have hell raining down upon their heads from the leftist politicians, activists and MSM.

So while Biden’s ‘woke‘ military is busy focusing upon, and demonizing, law abiding Americans as being potential threats, they’ve completely neglected the real threats to the American people that could come from any number of different countries in 2022, a cyber war that could leave America returning to a time before electricity or even a nuclear war that could see mushroom clouds exploding across America.

Now with negatives like that and NO positives for the American people what-so-ever because of a war over the Ukraine that escalates past a regional conflict, a conflict happening in Russia’s backyard, and Biden’s woke military projecting American weakness to the entire world and nothing less than a national embarrassment according to this previously mentioned story at The Hill written by 5 US Congressmen, each of the videos below take a look at America’s potential unfolding nightmare.

