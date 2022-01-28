By Jim Hoft

Published January 27, 2022 at 7:15am

Fauci wants to stick the babies three times with the experimental COVID shots.

Babies have next to ZERO chance of succombing to the coronavirus. Fauci wants them stuck 3 times anyway.

Fauci: Study on Covid vaccines for children 6 months to 4 years continues, but it looks like it will be a 3-shot regimen pic.twitter.com/jbEdezWjDQ — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) January 27, 2022

At what point does this man go to prison for his lies and mass murder on a historic scale?

The New York Post reported:

The White House said Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine regime for kids younger than 4 years old will likely be three doses when it’s approved — and vowed to make millions more hard-to-find Pfizer anti-viral pills available in coming months.

Two clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine on children ages 6 months to 2 years old, and ages 2 to 4 are underway, but the older group hasn’t yet met standards, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a press conference.

“Dose and regimen for children 6 months to 24 months worked well, but it turned out the other group from 24 months to 4 years did not yet reach the level of non-inferiority, so the studies are continued,” Fauci said, referencing effectiveness standard comparison to adults.

“It looks like it will be a three-dose regimen. I don’t think we can predict when we will see it [approved],” he said — adding he can’t speak for the Food and Drug Administration.

Shot Goblin Fauci Says Kids 6 Months to 4-Years-Old Will Get Three Shot Series After Political Approvalhttps://t.co/TyGhIGglH4 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 27, 2022

