Published January 27, 2022 at 7:30am

Canada has gone full-tilt authoritarian over the common-cold-like Omicron.

The Canadian Province of Quebec has officially banned unvaccinated individuals over 12 years old from shopping at big box stores, including Walmart and Costco, unless they are accompanied by a “health warden” that will supervise their every move and only allow them to purchase extremely limited goods such as food or medicine.

The dystopian segregation policy went into effect yesterday and applies to any retail stores that are over 1500 square meters.

Even though the mandate explicitly excludes “grocery stores and pharmacies ,” the Quebec government went ahead and included Walmart and Costco anyway after claiming that it does not consider groceries as Walmart and Costco’s “principal activity.”

The weak justification simply does not hold water, seeing as the two supermarkets are the #1 and #3 places where Canadians do the majority of their grocery shopping, according to statistica.

Nevertheless, the oppressive measures kicked in on Jan 24th, and Walmart happily obliged – placing signs up across every one of its stores.

Walmart says they will be following the Quebec government’s public health decree and be implementing the vaccine passport in its stores in the province. https://t.co/8RomxxAED9 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 24, 2022

With the new policy, the people of Quebec have been put under some of the harshest government restrictions in the world.

Even before it kicked in, the repressive Canadian province required vaccine passports at government-run liquor and cannabis stores, in addition to many other retail stores that have been deemed ‘non-essential’ by the autocratic egg-heads in the public health regime.

Now, the only way for the unvaxxed to shop for groceries or pick up their prescription is to have a government-sponsored babysitter.

Ain’t the new normal great?

Unvaccinated parking spot in Quebec Wal-mart while they wait to be escorted to the Pharmacy by a worker. I think the Coalition Avenir Québec have gone a little power mad. That will do fuck all to a highly contagious airborne virus. Curbside pick up might have been better. pic.twitter.com/8RbMAX8Sy0 — Kevin Carter Asha’man (@wapimaskwa69) January 24, 2022

Cbc news had more on the story.

Watch:

How can this possibly be true? A Health Warden? This is utter madness. https://t.co/BJalUbGpUd — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 26, 2022

Just like every other authoritarian measure that has been taken to mitigate Covid, Quebec’s vaccine passport system was originally billed as crucial in order to save lives. The government had even specificly claimed that would not apply to public or essential services, but, because of the extremely’mild Omicron, now it does.

This, of course, was the plan all along.

Unfortunately for unvaccinated Quebecers, this oppression doesn’t stop at segregation; there are many more restrictions that have been already loaded up and sent down the pipeline – one of which is a “significant” health tax that will be used to punish vaccine non-compliance.

So much for that state-sponsored socialist healthcare.

And as for the countless people who complied by getting both doses of the vaccine already, earning the dystopian vax pass as their trophy – soon, they too will be segregated from society unless they take the experimental booster…

…and the next booster, and the next booster, you get the idea

The walls are crumbling down and the government can’t prop up this charade forever, so what do authoritarians do when their power is threatened? Naturally, they do as authoritarians do, and double down on their oppression .

The only way this tyrannical lunacy continues is if enough individuals keep complying with it. As these types of dystopian policies continue to inch closer and closer to the US, it’s up to the people to put an end to this oppression once and for all.



