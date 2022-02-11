Written By Daniel Bordman

The National Telegraph has just gotten word from a source inside the Ottawa Police that one of their staff sergeants has resigned from his position today, likely over a disagreement with the city’s policing philosophy towards the Freedom convoy.

This is a major development for the Ottawa police as senior NCOs are the core of any police force and enforcing anything without their leadership is extremely difficult.

The source also said that there are unusually high rates of uniformed officers taking stress leave, vacation days, and sick days.

This is another indicator that people inside the police force are not happy with the directions they are receiving from their political leaders.

The situation is still developing, stay tuned for updates.

(Photo from CTV News)