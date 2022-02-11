Feb 10, 2022

HIV positive after Covid vaccine

The covid 19 injections are causing VAIDS (vaccine acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

Just in time for the new release of an experimental mRNA HIV “vaccine” becoming available to the public soon.

“Fast-spreading HIV variant doubles rate of immune system decline”

https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/02/1111372

“Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe”

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-00317-x

“TAKE THE TEST Brits urged to get HIV tests as heterosexual diagnoses higher for first time in a decade” https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/17571457/brits-urged-hiv-tests-heterosexual-diagnoses-higher/

Prince Harry says every single one of us has ‘duty’ to get an HIV test

https://metro.co.uk/2022/02/10/prince-harry-says-every-single-one-of-us-has-duty-to-get-an-hiv-test-16080934/

Pr. Montagnier, Nobel prize who discovered the HIV, passed away on February 8, 2022. Almost nothing has been written about his death! This guy was one of the first (feb 2020) who said that COVID19 was a man-made virus with sequences from HIV.

Rest in peace professor...

Let’s say the vaccine is confirmed to have HIV protein inserts that are lowering t-cell counts. This would mean that right now, hundreds millions of people around the world have HIV & do not even know it yet.

Seems like a solid tinfoil theory right? But the thing is, I remember when vaccinated people were showing up as false positives for HIV 2 years ago.

I also remember the virus containing HIV inserts that really dumbfounded the science world

Uh Oh! Netherlands Brags 90% Vax Rate; Now Super-Strain of . . . HIV . . . found in . . . Netherlands

WORLD NEWSDESK 06 FEBRUARY 2022

According to the DOD whistleblower, HIV cases are up 590% year over year among those tested. But how many people would even consider testing for HIV if they aren’t in any risks groups?

Asymptomatic HIV infection is the second stage of HIV/AIDS. During this stage, there are no symptoms of HIV infection. This stage is also called chronic HIV infection or clinical latency. During this stage, the virus keeps multiplying in the body and the immune system slowly weakens, but the person has no symptoms.

Theoretically, all those “covid” infected vaccinated that got sick with “flu like” symptoms and were diagnosed with covid are possibly carrying HIV. They’ve “recovered”, but this is just until their body runs low on t-cell counts.

The uptick in HIV news and testing by the media could be a soft disclosure of what’s ahead for those who are vaccinated.

Fauci’s long history and connection to the aids crisis makes me not trust him. He fumbled the crisis so bad and there’s plenty of evidence to show he may have caused more deaths by looking to line his pockets

Something ain’t adding up, but what does add up is that Pfizer is a crooked company and they’d step over any American to pick up a dollar.

So here’s my theory of what’s going to happen:

More states will start to de-criminalize knowingly spreading HIV to people

They’ll give a huge segment of the population HIV through the vaccination

They’ll give everyone long haul HIV that’ll require a miracle HIV pill to live

$$$profit

Depopulation is real…

White Coat Mafia Tyranny – Dr. Betsy Eads

Dr. Elizabeth Eads is on the frontline of medicine, treating patients who have been injected with the experimental CV19 so-called “vaccines.” Dr. Eads is back to update us on what she calls a “genocide.” Dr. Eads continues to say the CV19 injections are not vaccines. They are “bioweapons” being administered by evil medical professionals. Dr. Eads explains, “We are in a complete ‘White Coat Mafia’ tyranny right now. This is a depopulation agenda. Whether people want to believe it or not, this is the New World Order. This is the 13 bloodline families. This is Vanguard and Black Rock, who own everything, including all of Big Pharma and all of the companies that own the CDC. They own everything.

This is their agenda to depopulate and control people with these vaccines. We know we are being injected with nano and AI, and they want to turn us into trans-human figures that they can control.”

Did we need the vax in the first place when HCQ and Ivermectin were withheld and would have cured Covid? Dr. Eads says, “No, we did not need the vax. This is an evil agenda to harm as many people as possible. . . . There are 5% to 7% lethal batches being distributed around the world. After the first shot, your immune system is depreciated by 30%. After the second shot, it’s depressed by 50%.

After the third shot, it’s anywhere from 60% to 80% depressed. After the 4th shot, your immune system is 80% plus depreciated. Every few weeks after that, you lose another 5% of your immune function. . . .

We also know that HIV has been spliced into some of these lethal vials.

That is causing an AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) like complete immune collapse. . . . We have absolute proof of what ingredients are in these vaccines, and HIV is one of them.”

Dr. Eads talks about the recent bizarre FDA approval of the Moderna CV19 vax. There are many questions as to how it got so-called “approval.” One of the big things the FDA overlooked, according to Dr. Eads, is data showing a “400% increase” of heart problems after the Moderna vax.

In closing, Dr. Eads says what we are seeing today with the vax bioweapon is nothing short of a modern day version of “marching people to the gas chambers.”

Eads also says hospitals and doctors are getting “bonuses” for practicing medicine that is murdering patients. Eads says, “You cannot tell me, at this juncture, that hospitals and doctors do not know what they are doing. The pharmacists, doctors and nurses have made a choice to keep their jobs. They have chosen money over wellness and health and saving people. It is disgusting.”

You can follow Dr. Elizabeth (Betsy) Eads on Twitter or you can follow her on Telegram.