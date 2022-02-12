Infowars.com February 11th 2022, 5:17 pm

Trudeau is talking like Clint Eastwood in the Dirty Harry Movies

‘You don’t want to end up losing your license, end up with a criminal record, which will impact your job, your livelihood, even your ability to travel internationally, including to the US,’ Canadian PM stated.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a message to truckers participating in the “Freedom Convoy” anti-vaccine mandate protest telling them to shut up and go home, or else.

“We’ve heard your frustration with Covid, with the measures that are there to keep people safe,” Trudeau said during a press conference Friday after the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency.

“We’ve heard you. It’s time to go home now.”

Trudeau is now threatening the Truckers.



TYRANT.



pic.twitter.com/zgvwWi9OY8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 11, 2022

During Friday’s address, Trudeau labeled the protest’s road blockades “illegal,” and threatened to suspend the licenses of protesting truckers.

“I want to make something very clear: the illegal blockades seeking to take our neighborhoods and our economy hostage and the collective coveted fatigue we’re facing are two very separate things,” he said.

“If you joined the protest because you’re tired of Covid, you now need to understand that you’re breaking laws.”

“The consequences are becoming more and more severe,” he said.

“You don’t want to end up losing your license, end up with a criminal record, which will impact your job, your livelihood, even your ability to travel internationally, including to the US.”

The prime minister’s message was criticized on social media, with many labeling Trudeau a “tyrant” over his threats.

TRUDEAU: “If you joined the protests because you’re tired of COVID, you now need to understand — you are breaking laws. The consequences are becoming more and more severe.”



“Tired of COVID…” Playing dumb, are we? *MANDATES* ARE THE PROBLEM, TYRANT!pic.twitter.com/EUKVCSavWK — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) February 11, 2022

Tyrannical #trudeau tells #canadians that if they join the protest they will be breaking the law… This sinister, duplicitous tyrant is destroying #Canada. #FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/77FNLssJSd — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) February 11, 2022

This is tyranny and he should resign immediately. We stand with the freedom convoy truckers. Honk!https://t.co/7fkPDfnoMM — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 11, 2022

Many online also highlighted the fact that the often violent BLM riots of 2020 were allowed to rage on all summer with the establishment’s approval.

BLM burned our cities and destroyed $2B of property. They faced no consequences. Their lawlessness celebrated and excused.



So yes, I’m absolutely fine with some truckers & farmers clogging roads & bridges for freedom. 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) February 11, 2022

At least the #CanadiansForFreedom truckers haven’t burnt down any businesses or killed their owners like BLM did. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) February 11, 2022

The @nytimes on using police force against violent BLM rioters vs. peaceful #FreedomConvoy protesters…



Enemy. Of. The. People. pic.twitter.com/BaMVKbUcHX — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) February 11, 2022

The Canadian PM’s message echoes similar threats issued earlier Friday by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who declared police would begin issuing “severe fines” to truckers “for non-compliance” ranging upwards of $100,000, adding they could also face up to a year in prison.rea

