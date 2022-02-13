Original Article by A Current Affair Staff 1 Feb 2022

He’s been Hillsong’s shining star since day one — but after years of scandals, Brian Houston is stepping into the shadows.

And who’s been anointed to steer the celebrity church? Meet Phil and Lucinda Dooley – the husband and wife team who are the new faces of Hillsong.

The couple served as youth pastors in Sydney and left for South Africa in 2008, where the new senior global pastor curated a signature appearance.

But church insiders say don’t be fooled by the hippie Hillsong look — there’s brains beneath this beanie.

Mr Dooley made a point of connecting with the faithful at his unveiling, where he reminisced about good times had at Glen Rock Summer Camps, which were thrust into the headlines this month when videos of the maskless gathering emerged at a time when other festivals were deemed a COVID-19 risk and cancelled.

“I was at the first one guys, back then we weren’t making global news, but you guys have taken it to a whole other level, haven’t you,” Mr Dooley said.

He has also wished his predecessor well after Mr Houston stepped down on Sunday to defend charges laid by NSW Police last year.

He is accused of concealing a serious indictable offence, allegedly failing to notify police of the indecent assault of a young male in the 1970s by his late father and preacher, Frank Houston.

Brian Houston is due to appear in court in August.

“We pray God that you will be with him in this court case and all that is ahead for him,” Mr Dooley said.

