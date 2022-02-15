by Jamie White February 13th 2022, 12:37 pm

File photo of the Wuhan Institute of Virology | Representational image | Commons

Pharmaceutical executive covering for US government connection to gain of function research at Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla admitted that his company manufactured SARS-CoV-2 in their labs for the development of mRNA vaccines rather than use a naturally-occurring coronavirus.

Bourla made the comments during a CNBC interview in December 2021 while explaining how Pfizer is reformulating an mRNA vaccine specifically to treat the mild Omicron variant of COVID.

“The data that we received are data that they got from what we call a pseudovirus, so it’s not the real virus, it is a virus that we have constructed in our labs and it is identical with the Omicron virus,” Bourla said.

A “pseudovirus” as Bourla described is a recombinant viral particle that’s been scientifically manipulated from several different viruses to make a more pathogenic virus.

In other words, Bourla admitted Pfizer is conducting gain of function research in pursuit of creating an Omicron vaccine.

That dangerous process is exactly what EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak in 2019 explained that his colleagues have been doing at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China with bat coronaviruses.

Reminder – British virologist Peter Daszak on gain of function-experiments, Dec. 2019 pic.twitter.com/iepaq9rpAI — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) May 12, 2021

World governments and global institutions like the World Health Organization to this day still argue that COVID-19 originated from bats at a Wuhan wet market despite overwhelming data pointing to the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the origin of COVID-19.

That’s likely because the key top U.S. scientists involved in this research, like the National Institute of Health (NIH), knew COVID-19 likely came from the Wuhan lab but worked to cover it up.

Bourla’s admission is just cover for the Wuhan lab leak of COVID-19 now that evidence is becoming incontrovertible that COVID-19 originated from the Wuhan lab as a result of dangerous gain of function research funded by EcoHealth Alliance and the NIH.