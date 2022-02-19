Infowars.com

February 18th 2022, 11:31 am

Despite the Ottawa police warning all media members who don’t want to be arrested that they should leave the trucker convoy protest, a couple of brave journalists stayed to film the scene.

Fox News national correspondent Matt Finn wrote, “Ottawa police are telling media cameras, including one of ours, to stay away from trucker crackdown or face arrest.”

Ottawa police are telling media cameras, including one of ours, to stay away from trucker crackdown or face arrest https://t.co/cCVftDiBra — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) February 18, 2022

LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE MOVING IN ON TRUCKERS CONVOY PT.4 https://t.co/r8263ndZRX — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 18, 2022

Rebel Media video journalist Lincoln Jay is live on the ground in Ottawa.

Some arrests have already been made, such as convoy leader Tamara Lich and livestreamer Zot.

One video uploaded to Twitter shows police breaking into someone’s RV.

Police in Ottawa are now breaking into protestor’s vehicles.



pic.twitter.com/KVEl2VuIt4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 18, 2022

How about some context instead of incitement…



▪️for 3 weeks Ottawa roads were blocked

▪️requests to move were ignored

▪️this RV was moved there only to add to blockage

▪️owner (inside) refused to respond after many requests

▪️he had every opportunity to avoid this outcome — 🇨🇦Ｒｏｎ░Ｊｏｎｅｓ🇨🇦 (@Penrhos88) February 18, 2022 Someone tried to apply logic to the situation

LIVE IN OTTAWA: POLICE MOVING IN ON TRUCKERS CONVOY https://t.co/PAoRmGOOhM — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 18, 2022