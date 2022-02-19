Infowars.com
Despite the Ottawa police warning all media members who don’t want to be arrested that they should leave the trucker convoy protest, a couple of brave journalists stayed to film the scene.
Fox News national correspondent Matt Finn wrote, “Ottawa police are telling media cameras, including one of ours, to stay away from trucker crackdown or face arrest.”
Rebel Media video journalist Lincoln Jay is live on the ground in Ottawa.
Some arrests have already been made, such as convoy leader Tamara Lich and livestreamer Zot.
One video uploaded to Twitter shows police breaking into someone’s RV.
