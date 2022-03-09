by Kelen McBreen – March 8th 2022, 11:29 am

In part one of this exposé, Infowars reported on Russia’s accusations that employees working at clandestine US-run biolabs in Ukraine were ordered to promptly destroy all evidence of their research before the facilities fell into Russian hands.

Last week, Infowars began to dive into this subject in an article titled, “Russian Embassy Claims US Filled Ukraine With Biolabs To Genetically Target Russians.”

During a Monday press conference, the Russian Army’s Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, Igor Kirillov, mentioned a private American company called Black & Veatch as being partnered with the Pentagon on secret Ukrainian biolab projects.

“A firm affiliated to the Defense Department, (Black and Veatch above all others) are involved in the implementation of the projects,” he said.

In 2015, an Infowars article titled, “Why Does Pentagon Need Laboratories In Ukraine?” touched on Black & Veatch’s involvement in the biolabs.

Biolabs operated under the Pentagon’s Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) program from 2008 to 2017 were constructed and operated by Black & Veatch following an estimated $215.6 million of work.

Prior to 1996, the DTRA was perhaps more accurately referred to as Defense Special Weapons Agency.

The US corporation brags of having worked with the Pentagon since 2003.

The DOD Black & Veatch project included the building of labs in Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Cameroon, Thailand, Ethiopia, Vietnam and Armenia.

In 2014, a firm called Metabiota, which specializes in detecting, tracking, and analyzing potential disease outbreaks, signed an $18.4 million federal contract as a subcontractor for Black & Veatch in Georgia and Ukraine.

The pair even share an office in Kiev, according to a job advertisement posted by Black & Veatch.

In a 2016 meeting in Lviv, Ukraine, representatives of Black & Veatch and Metabiota discussed biological security, safety and surveillance with representatives of Ukraine, Poland and the United States.

In 2015, amid these clandestine projects, Google-funded Metabiota to the tune of $1 million.

These well-connected “corporations” have more interesting ties as well.

Metabiota was started with help from U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his investment firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP), which he founded alongside John Kerry’s stepson in 2009.

The Hunter Biden firm was the center of a massive scandal in 2020 after it was revealed the wife of the former mayor of Moscow mysteriously wired $3.5 million to the “investment” group.

In June of 2021, Natalie Winters of The National Pulse detailed the Biden firm’s funding of the San Francisco-based Metabiota.

A June 2015 financial report shows RSTP gave Metabiota $30 million to help “protect the world from the spread of epidemics.”

One year before RSTP began funding Metabiota, the disease tracking company partnered with the now-infamous EcoHealth Alliance (EHA) under the USAID’s Predict Project.

In 2014, Metabiota, EHA and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were all named as researchers in a study on infectious diseases deriving from Chinese bats.

In 2016, EHA president Peter Daszak attended a Rockefeller Foundation forum alongside Metabiota’s chief scientific officer Edward Rubin to discuss The Global Virome Project, which promotes an international database and tracking system “akin to the Human Genome Project.”

EHA is the group Dr. Anthony Fauci used to funnel money to the Wuhan lab after the Obama administration put a halt to dangerous gain-of-function research in 2014.

In 2021, thanks to Joe Biden, the USAID once again sought the help of EcoHealth Alliance and Metabiota for a taxpayer-funded investigation into what may cause the next pandemic.

For those wondering why the lab leak theory and Hunter Biden’s ties to the Wuhan lab were covered up by the media, it could be the fact that Google has been funding EcoHealth Alliance for over a decade.

Google also has its ties with Metabiota, via the Central Intelligence Agency.

Besides Hunter Biden, Google and the Pentagon, Metabiota is in a working relationship with known CIA front In-Q-Tel.

Created by the CIA in 1999 as “the first government-sponsored venture capital firm,” In-Q-Tel has been controversial since its inception.

“Metabiota provides capabilities to better understand infectious disease risk via open-source data fusion and sophisticated epidemic simulations,” a top In-Q-Tel employee said when the groups partnered.

Google was also spawned by the CIA, via Stanford University, and has carried out several contracts with the agency throughout its existence.

In 2004, Google bought the firm Keyhole, which had originally been funded by In-Q-Tel.

The 2019 Greg Reese special report posted below highlights the In-Q-Tel ties to Facebook, another outlet with reason to censor information on this topic.

Metabiota’s founder, “virus hunter” Nathan Wolfe, also sits on the board of Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and is a member of DARPA’s Defense Science Research Council.

Wolfe’s projects have received funding from the NIH, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the National Geographic Society in addition to the previously detailed Google and DOD financing.

In 2012, Wolfe wrote a book titled, “The Viral Storm: The Dawn of a New Pandemic Age,” where he thanked friends including deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and biotech venture capitalist Boris Nikolic.

Nikolic was named as the “successor executor” on Epstein’s will upon his death.

In 2011 a virologist named Nathan Wolfe writes a book called "The Viral Storm: The Dawn of a New Pandemic Age"



"The Viral Storm: The Dawn of a New Pandemic Age"



Of the ~16 friends Wolfe thanks for adding time/unique skills to this book we find:



– Jeffrey Epstein

– Boris Nikolic

— HashTigre🌼DayLite (@hash_tigre) May 26, 2021

Referred to by mainstream media as the “Indiana Jones” of virus hunting, Wolfe has been photographed hanging out with Ghislaine Maxwell on multiple occasions.

— HashTigre🌼DayLite (@hash_tigre) June 19, 2021

The Metabiota founder’s wife is a liberal playwright who incorporates left-wing activism into her shows and hosted an anti-Trump viewing on the night of the 2016 election with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood.

Wolfe is also one of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders, a group of elite individuals placed into positions of power in order to enact the Great Reset agenda.

Sadly, these deeply disturbing connections and revelations are only scratching the surface of the true level of corruption taking place.

