March 20th 2022, 7:35 am

U.S.-funded labs admitted to violating international law developing gene-editing viruses like COVID-19

An explosive 2018 documentary film by Al Mayadeen Documentaries details the secret U.S. funding of bioweapons research using dangerous pathogens in Eastern Europe.

Despite the mainstream media and U.S. government denying involvement in these clandestine operations, this documentary appears to confirm Russia’s accusations of Pentagon-backed biolab facilities on its doorstep.

Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, who received leaked documents detailed in the documentary, describes the film as follows:

The US Embassy to Tbilisi [Georgia] is involved in the trafficking of frozen human blood and pathogens as diplomatic cargo for a secret military program. Internal documents, leaked to Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva by Georgian insiders, implicate US scientists in the transportation of and experimenting on pathogens under diplomatic cover. According to these documents, Pentagon scientists have been deployed to the Republic of Georgia and have been given diplomatic immunity to research deadly diseases and biting insects at the Lugar Center – the Pentagon biolaboratory in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi.

Notably, U.S. government documents confirm that coronaviruses similar to SARS-CoV-2 were among the pathogens studied at some of these biolabs in Georgia since 2017.

Despite U.S. State Department Undersecretary Victoria Nuland confirming the existence of secret U.S.-backed biolabs in Ukraine earlier this month, the Pentagon and Biden administration maintain the debunked claim that the U.S. has no involvement in bioweapon research in the region.

In fact, the evidence is so overwhelming that the U.S. funded these clandestine biological research facilities that Russia convened an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting last week, where numerous countries voiced their concern about U.S. involvement in these biolabs.

https://api.banned.video/embed/6234a8e88c6751070d3c48fc

