Infowars.com March 29th 2022, 5:22 pm

Top physician also warns of the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty which would supersede the Constitution and national sovereignty in favor of a global medical dictatorship.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what she sees for the future of humanity under medical tyranny rule, namely how the medical establishment may roll out deadly hemorrhagic fever viruses for Great Reset’s next pandemic plot.

https://api.banned.video/embed/62437db7b66b7f3667962f37

