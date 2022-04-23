The war is breaking out in the area known in the Middle Ages as RED RUSSIA.

This area of present day Ukraine is located directly south of Belarus, which is WHITE RUSSIA.

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/db0fd0f3-b556-469e-9a77-aa3fd723a190

https://www.brighteon.com/db0fd0f3-b556-469e-9a77-aa3fd723a190

WW III – THE SECOND HORSEMAN OF THE APOCALYPSE RIDES A RED HORSE

Red Ruthenia, Red Rus’ or Red Russia (Latin: Ruthenia Rubra; Russia Rubra; Ukrainian: Червона Русь, romanized: Chervona Rus’; Polish: Ruś Czerwona, Ruś Halicka; Russian: Червонная Русь, romanized: Chervonnaya Rus’; Romanian: Rutenia Roșie), is a term used since the Middle Ages for the south-western principalities of the Kievan Rus’, namely the Principality of Peremyshl and the Principality of Belz. Nowadays the region comprises parts of western Ukraine and adjoining parts of south-eastern Poland. It has also sometimes included parts of Lesser Poland, Podolia, “Right-bank Ukraine” and Volhynia. Centred on Przemyśl (Peremyshl) and Belz, it has included major cities such as: Chełm, Zamość, Rzeszów, Krosno and Sanok (now all in Poland), as well as Lviv and Ternopil (in Ukraine).

Red Ruthenia (Latin: Ruthenia Rubra or Russia Rubra, Ukrainian: Червона Русь, Chervona Rus, Polish: Ruś Czerwona, Russian: Червоная Русь, Chervonaya Rus) is the name used since medieval times to refer to the area known as Eastern Galicia prior to World War I;

First mentioned in Polish historic chronicles in the 1321, as Ruthenia Rubra or Ruthenian Voivodeship (1366-1772).

Ethnographers explain that the term was applied from the old -Slavonic use of colours for the cardinal points on the compass.

The ancient totem god Svitovyd had four faces.

The northern face of this totem was white (hence White Ruthenia or Belarus),

the western face red (Red Ruthenia),

the southern black (Black Ruthenia), and

the eastern green (Green Ruthenia).

This makes the placement of Black Ruthenia problematic.

Between World War I and World War II this land belonged to the Second Polish Republic. Presently, this area is split. The Western part is the area of Eastern Poland around Przemyśl, the Eastern part (around Lviv) is a part of Western Ukraine.

See academia.com for more

NEW PATRIOT

Published 3 hours ago |

The war is breaking out in the area known in the Middle Ages as RED RUSSIA. This area of present day Ukraine is located directly south of Belarus, which is WHITE RUSSIA.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Ruthenia

www.thesaker.is

www.globalresearch.ca

www.a21r.com