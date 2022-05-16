The WHO is attempting to push through changes to a treaty that would give them global control over health worldwide. This helps fulfill some of the goals of the WEF’s Great Reset.

The World Health Assembly will vote on the U.S.’s amendments to the WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) when it convenes on May 22-28. These amendments, like the proposed pandemic treaty, will vastly expand the WHO’s power and could be used by the CDC to justify detaining American citizens.

It is a massive power grab that takes away a nation’s sovereign rights to determine its own health standards.

A decision will be made by vote on May 22-28 at WHO World Health Assembly. Two-thirds of the Senate does not have to vote for it. It’s a rule change but it’s a devastating one.

Note that the World Economic forum meets that same week in Davos

The Deep State, which weaponized Covid to implement its tyrannical agenda, has been pushing for a global pandemic treaty for some time already. For example, in an April 3, 2020 op-ed, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger stated that, “Addressing the necessities of the moment must ultimately be coupled with a global collaborative vision and program.” Additionally, Bill Gates has called for strengthening the WHO.

In a new video, The Pulse’s Joe Martino interviews Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, a member of the steering committee of the World Council for Health, who points out that the treaty gives the WHO:

“… an inordinate amount of power to make decisions in sovereign countries as to how people live and how they deal with pandemics, from lockdowns to mandates over treatment.”

In an open letter on the WHO’s pandemic treaty, the World Council for Health writes, in part:

“The proposed WHO agreement is unnecessary, and is a threat to sovereignty and inalienable rights. It increases the WHO’s suffocating power to declare unjustified pandemics, impose dehumanizing lockdowns, and enforce expensive, unsafe, and ineffective treatments against the will of the people.”

It’s the usual Marxist one-size-fits-all approach. Everyone will be on the same page and science will cater to GLOBAL political whims.

It will cost millions of dollars or more and money will be laundered by them and their pickpockets.

The WHO appears to want to push the treaty through quickly without public participation and input.

“It is undemocratic, it is unconstitutional and therefore it makes the treaty invalid and unlawful,” Mohamed says. She also made note of the many WHO health policy failures due to their “conflicts of interest.”

It is much worse than we thought. The rule change includes very dangerous amendments – 13 of them. Investigative reporter Leo Hohmann reports that these amendments will NOT require approval by 2/3 of the United States Senate. It’s not called a treaty. It’s amending a treaty we are a part of.

If they are approved (as submitted by the United States) by a simple majority of the 194 member countries of the World Health Assembly countries), these amendments would enter into force as international law just six months later (November 2022). The details of this are not crystal clear.

Our administration is actively destroying the Constitution by making us part of a global new world order.

“It essentially wipes out 194 nation’s sovereignty,” says investigative reporter James Roguski. [WCFH, Independent Sentinel]

Let’s see if on May 22 the USA and 193 other nations are going to give away their sovereignty to the NWO One World Government run by the WHO/United Nations which is owned by Bill Gates and the Rockefeller Cartel.

