Decoding the cryptic “manifesto” of the alleged Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron, which also spells Pentagon Drony

Sunday, May 15, 2022 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) This is a work in progress… Something didn’t look right in the “manifesto” message of the supposed Buffalo food store shooter who reportedly shot 13 people on Saturday, killing at least 10, according to media reports.

Here are the opening lines of his manifesto:

My name is Payton Gendron, I was born on June 20, 2003, which makes me 18 years old as of writing this. I am the sole perpetrator of the recent attempted mass shooting. I lived in Southern Tier, New York all my life with both my parents and 2 brothers. I believe I am ethnically white since my parent’s nationalities are from north-western Europe and Italy. I graduated highschool with a regents diploma with advanced designation and am currently enrolled in SUNY Broome with a major in Engineering Science. I would love to continue this but there are bigger problems I’m more concerned with. I am not a warfighter, nor have I been enrolled in any military or tactical training, so excuse any mistakes I make during my attack. I was never diagnosed with a mental disability or disorder, and I believe to be perfectly sane. Recently I took an MBTI test, as seen below.

Even in the first few sentences of his manifesto message, there were very strange uses of words that immediately struck me as odd:

Saying “I believe I am ethnically white” is very odd, as no one normally puts the “believe” qualifier before their ethnicity?

Using “highschool” as one word instead of two (“high school”), especially when claiming to have “advanced designation” (which is also a strange phrase).

The choice of the phrase “ warfighter ” instead of “soldier” or “military person.” Very odd choice.

” instead of “soldier” or “military person.” Very odd choice. The sentence, “I believe to be perfectly sane” is grammatically incorrect and hints at some deliberate alteration of the word choice.

In addition, it was incredibly odd how many brands of firearms and ammunition he mentioned, as if the manifesto were written by trial lawyers looking to pre-name companies to sue. (The entire thing seemed to be almost like a set of left-wing talking points for censorship and gun control…)

In addition, the claimed name of the person is an anagram for “Pentagon Drony,” which seems to mean “Pentagon drone.” (i.e. Manchurian candidate, sheep-dipped control subject…)

Payton Gendron = Pentagon Drony or Drone

Because of these oddities, I decided to dig a little deeper into the text and look for elements of cryptography or hidden messages. Because the text seemed as if the surface meaning were merely a distraction. There seemed to be a far more important message encoded in the text, which is why such strange grammatical and word choices were likely made.

To begin, I converted the lines into text blocks, eliminating special characters, spaces, etc. The result:

MynameisPaytonGendronIwasbornonJune202003whichmakesme18yearsold asofwritingthisIamthesoleperpetratoroftherecentattemptedmassshootingIlivedin SouthernTierNewYorkallmylifewithbothmyparentsand2brothersIbelieveIam ethnicallywhitesincemyparentsnationalitiesarefromnorthwesternEuropeandItalyI graduatedhighschoolwitharegentsdiplomawithadvanceddesignationandamcurrently enrolledinSUNYBroomewithamajorinEngineeringScienceIwouldlovetocontinuethis buttherearebiggerproblemsImmoreconcernedwithIamnotawarfighternorhaveIbeen enrolledinanymilitaryortacticaltrainingsoexcuseanymistakesImakeduringmyattackI wasneverdiagnosedwithamentaldisabilityordisorderandIbelievetobeperfectlysane

RecentlyItookanMBTItestasseenbelow

If you take this text and reorder the letters along the Y-axis, from top to bottom, you get letter sequences. For example, taking the first letter of each line gives you:

masegebewr

And if you take the second letter of each line, you get:

ysotrnunae

If you put these two together, you get:

Masegebewrysotrnunae

These letters can be fed into an anagram word finder algorithm to pick out phrases that use the same letters. When you do this, you get the phrase, “BRUSA Agreement” (Britain-USA) from those letters, with a few extra letters discarded.

When I first saw this, I did not know what the BRUSA Agreement referred to. But if you search online, you’ll find that it refers to the “1943 BRUSA Agreement” described here on the military history website of Fandom.com:

The 1943 BRUSA Agreement was an agreement between the British and US governments to facilitate co-operation between the US War Department and the British Government Code and Cypher School (GC&CS). It followed the Holden Agreement of October 1942.

Colonel Alfred McCormack of the Special Branch of Military Intelligence Service, Colonel Telford Taylor of Military Intelligence, and Lieutenant Colonel William Friedman came to Bletchley Park, the Government Code and Cypher School Headquarters in England in April 1943. The British decided to inform them of their successes with Ultra.

The security regulations, procedures and protocols for co-operation formed the basis for all SIGINT activities of both the US National Security Agency and the British GCHQ.

In other words, BRUSA Agreement refers to the US / UK (part of the Five Eyes group) cryptography intelligence operations, also involving “ultra” (MK-Ultra?).

Once I saw this, I realized the Payton Gendron “manifesto” actually contained multiple layers of hidden messages.

More messages from the manifesto: “Red-letter day” and “non-state actor”

We do not know for whom these hidden messages are intended. Not yet anyway. Is the manifesto author trying to send a message to another intelligence group? I’m publishing this to invite others to take this information and dig deeper in search of the truth.

Here are the anagram phrases you get when decoding more columns from the manifesto text (I did not have time to decode all the columns, this is only a small portion of the entire text).

Each line below gives the letters from the columns of the manifesto, followed by complete words or phrases that can be made from those letters.

Phrases marked with an asterisk are explained in more detail below:

nouhartrscaftndotone = A turn of the cards, non-state actor, shoot for a cure

mwhiulhlen erecalelvt = The chain rule, leave in the lurch, Twelve Mile Ranch

iiratereel stnlededry = Altered destiny, dead eternity, insider trade, deadly elite, red-letter day*

pitldiaidi aniyhnrnit = I didn’t plan it, a dirty hand

ygewiseaaottrhgubngo = How to use a ni@@er, How to be a gangster, Enough to get away, Beast with a gun

ohnihniynk nietsygmoa = Nothing is okay, Hey I’m a ghost

gswecbgisneiyshrelem = Chinese regime, emergency lie

naoiooridbdmrnooptwt = Rainbow option*, into tomorrow, monitor radio, I’m not a robot

rtkclmraiiohaeweortt = Hate crime liar, race riot, total war, the time warrior, I am the warlock, total terror, America toilet, climate threat

nelmiwbyheislytiloas = Bohemian style, easy millions

womphtermtalyaahmtea = The Way to Amalthea*, the war at home, hear my plea

Red-Letter Day = (Via Wikipedia) a Canadian satirical horror feature film, released in 2019 . The film follows what happens in an isolated suburban community when the entire neighborhood receives red letters instructing them to kill one of their neighbors before their neighbor kills them. The film was released in North America by Epic Pictures Group under their DREAD label [1] on Blu-ray and VOD in November 2019.

Rainbow option = (via FinanceReference.com) a derivative exposed to two or more sources of uncertainty, as opposed to a simple option that is exposed to one source of uncertainty, such as the price of underlying asset.

Amalthea = (Via Wikipedia) Amalthea is sometimes represented as the goat who suckled the infant-god in a cave in Cretan Mount Aigaion (“Goat Mountain”),[5] sometimes as a goat-tending nymph[6] of uncertain parentage (the daughter of Oceanus,[7] Helios,[8] Haemonius,[9] or—according to Lactantius—Melisseus[10]), who brought him up on the milk of her goat… “Amaltheia was placed amongst the stars as the constellation Capra—the group of stars surrounding Capella on the arm (ôlenê) of Auriga the Charioteer.”[15] Capra simply means “she-goat” and the star-name Capella is the “little goat”.

What to make of all this? We don’t know yet. I’m passing this information along in the hopes that others will continue to dig into this obviously engineered event in order to uncover the truth behind it.

For those of you working on numbers-based cryptography, here are the first several lines converted into numbers, using the simplest conversion approach (A=1, B=2, etc.):

13,25,14,1,13,5,9,19,16,1,25,20,15,14,7,5,14,4,18,15,14,9,23,1,19,2,15,18,14,15,14,10,21,14,5,2,0,2,0,0,3,23,8,9,3,8,13,1,11,5,19,13,

5,1,8,25,5,1,18,19,15,12,4,

1,19,15,6,23,18,9,20,9,14,7,20,8,9,19,9,1,13,20,8,5,19,15,12,5,16,5,18,16,5,20,18,1,20,15,18,15,6,20,8,5,18,5,3,5,14,20,1,20,20,5,13,

16,20,5,4,13,1,19,19,19,8,15,15,20,9,14,7,9,12,9,22,5,4,9,14,

19,15,21,20,8,5,18,14,20,9,5,18,14,5,23,25,15,18,11,1,12,12,13,25,12,9,6,5,23,9,20,8,2,15,20,8,13,25,16,1,18,5,14,20,19,1,14,4,2,2,18

,15,20,8,5,18,19,9,2,5,12,9,5,22,5,9,1,13,

5,20,8,14,9,3,1,12,12,25,23,8,9,20,5,19,9,14,3,5,13,25,16,1,18,5,14,20,’,19,14,1,20,9,15,14,1,12,9,20,9,5,19,1,18,5,6,18,15,13,14,15,

18,20,8,23,5,19,20,5,18,14,5,21,18,15,16,5,1,14,4,9,20,1,12,25,9,

7,18,1,4,21,1,20,5,4,8,9,7,8,19,3,8,15,15,12,23,9,20,8,1,18,5,7,5,14,20,19,4,9,16,12,15,13,1,23,9,20,8,1,4,22,1,14,3,5,4,4,5,19,9,7,1

4,1,20,9,15,14,1,14,4,1,13,3,21,18,18,5,14,20,12,25,

5,14,18,15,12,12,5,4,9,14,19,21,14,25,2,18,15,15,13,5,23,9,20,8,1,13,1,10,15,18,9,14,5,14,7,9,14,5,5,18,9,14,7,19,3,9,5,14,3,5,9,23,1

5,21,12,4,12,15,22,5,20,15,3,15,14,20,9,14,21,5,20,8,9,19,

2,21,20,20,8,5,18,5,1,18,5,2,9,7,7,5,18,16,18,15,2,12,5,13,19,9,’,13,13,15,18,5,3,15,14,3,5,18,14,5,4,23,9,20,8,9,1,13,14,15,20,1,23,

1,18,6,9,7,8,20,5,18,14,15,18,8,1,22,5,9,2,5,5,14,

5,14,18,15,12,12,5,4,9,14,1,14,25,13,9,12,9,20,1,18,25,15,18,20,1,3,20,9,3,1,12,20,18,1,9,14,9,14,7,19,15,5,24,3,21,19,5,1,14,25,13,9

,19,20,1,11,5,19,9,13,1,11,5,4,21,18,9,14,7,13,25,1,20,20,1,3,11,9,

23,1,19,14,5,22,5,18,4,9,1,7,14,15,19,5,4,23,9,20,8,1,13,5,14,20,1,12,4,9,19,1,2,9,12,9,20,25,15,18,4,9,19,15,18,4,5,18,1,14,4,9,2,5,

12,9,5,22,5,20,15,2,5,16,5,18,6,5,3,20,12,25,19,1,14,5,

18,5,3,5,14,20,12,25,9,20,15,15,11,1,14,13,2,20,9,20,5,19,20,1,19,19,5,5,14,2,5,12,15,23

Good luck with your digs!