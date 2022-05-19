As seen in previous articles at Vigilant Citizen, Britney Spears’ Instagram account is replete with not-so-subtle references to Monarch programming – most likely because she’s a full-blown MK slave.

In a strange Instagram post (which was deleted a few hours later), Britney described her life while she was under the conservatorship of her father.

At one point, Britney mentions “8 gallons of blood weekly”. I’m not sure if she had to give 8 gallons of blood or if she had to ingest it??

Either way, this sounds like pure MKULTRA madness.

Britney’s post included three apparently unrelated images. However, some people noted that if one takes the first letter of each picture (Cathedral, Israel, and Australia), one obtains CIA.

Appropriately enough, the CIA developed Project MKULTRA after WWII.

Grimes recently announced in a Vanity Fair interview that she had a “secret” second child with Elon Musk by surrogacy. In the context of this announcement, the pictures that accompanied the article were rather bizarre.

In this offputting picture, Grimes has alien (or demonic) eyes and is showing a hand sign similar to the “As Above, So Below” sign found in classic depictions of Baphomet.

Speaking of Grimes, one of her cryptic Instagram posts from 2019, has been garnering increased attention. At first glance, it looks like a rock with random emojis. However, when one looks closer, the symbols on that rock have been oddly prophetic.

For instance, on the 6th line, we can see a DNA strand, something that looks like a germ (coronavirus), and three syringes. Those symbols basically sum up the last two years. The next line contains several weapons. Some people in the comments believe that it is yet another prophetic reference to the war in Ukraine. Did Grimes obtain classified info about things to come from her elite, billionaire ex Elon Musk?

The following image is a portion of the cover of The Economist’s “The World in 2019” edition (released in late 2018). See article about it,

I explained the meaning of its symbolism and the events it appears to be predicting. Today, this cover is more relevant than ever.

Under Putin’s face, we can see the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse marching over Europe. According to most interpretations, the horsemen represent war, death, famine, and pestilence (infectious disease). One of the horsemen wears a facemask – an ominous prediction of the “pestilence” that is COVID-19. Now, there is war in Europe caused by Putin, who is placed right over the horsemen. Next to his head, the words “Putin’s pipelines” are written in reverse. In 2022, Russia’s oil pipelines have become a major issue in Europe.

The Economist knows things.