Thursday, May 19, 2022 by: Mike Adams

Tags: Defense Production Act, DHS, FEMA, food production, food supplies, food supply, Homeland Security, Joe Biden, preparedness, scarcity, starvation, stockpiling, survival, whitehouse



(Natural News) Today’s Situation Update is one of the most important of this year.

It explains how the domestic food supply is being militarized and controlled by a corrupt, criminal regime in Washington D.C. that now threatens food security for all Americans.

To address the infant formula shortage that’s causing widespread frustration and even panic across America, the illegitimate Biden regime has invoked Korean War-era emergency powers found in the Defense Production Act, which is administered by FEMA.

That act, originally intended to allow emergency executive action to shore up critical infrastructure during times of war, is now being used by the Biden regime to seize control over food supply raw materials and force companies to deliver them to Abbott Laboratories to manufacture large quantities of heavily processed, junk food “infant formula” made with corn syrup solids and processed milk proteins.

Because this effort simply redirects existing food materials, this does not actually solve any food shortages in America, it merely shifts the shortages from one product category to another.

It also stands as a centrally-planned food distribution plan that resembles communism, not free market dynamics.

Furthermore, it means that as other food shortages emerge in the months ahead, the Biden regime will almost certainly invoke the DPA to seize control of other food materials, making sure favored corporations get supply while dissident companies and small businesses are driven into bankruptcy due to lack of supply.

Welcome to Joe Biden’s America, where nothing is safe from the catastrophically bad ideas of the Biden regime and its desire to destroy everything in sight, including food abundance and affordable fuel.

DHS has already secretly seized the output of food storage manufacturers across America

As my company (HealthRangerStore.com) is in the food production and storable foods industry, we are acutely aware of what’s happening across that industry. We have confirmed that the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) has already seized the entire production output of several large US storable food manufacturers. Those companies were also forced to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to keep this fact a secret from the public. But careful observers will note that any food production company claiming to be unable to fulfill customer orders for many months at a time is actually under the control of DHS, forced to shift all output to the US government.

DHS is currently funneling tens of millions of dollars a month of storable food products into underground government bunkers and tunnels while telling the public there’s no need to prepare at all.

Food recalls are also being staged by the FDA in order to confiscate massive quantities of foods which are redirected to government bunkers.

DHS, I’m told, is preparing for a war with China which is believed will commence before the mid-term elections this year. I will have huge details on this in tomorrow’s podcast, which exposes China’s plan to invade the continental United States with millions of PLA troops in order to seize America’s farmland, oil and mineral resources. The plan involves exterminating every last American, including all the Democrats who have committed treason by working with the communist Chinese to achieve this plan. (Such as Calif. Gov. Newsom.)

China’s invasion plan, by the way, will begin with a D-Day-style landing on the beaches of California. Every Californian civilian who is unable to flee will be executed on sight. And since California is a gun control state, the American people have been deliberately disarmed in order to make China’s invasion far easier to accomplish. (More about that tomorrow…)

Dept. of Defense aircraft are now AIRLIFTING baby food into America, using military resources to solve domestic food supply problems that should be solved by the free market instead

The insanity of the Biden regime knows no bounds. Instead of allowing the free market to solve the infant formula problem by ending the FDA’s protection racket for Abbott Laboratories and other domestic manufacturers, Biden has resorted to using Dept. of Defense aircraft to airlift infant formula into the United States.

As CNBC.com reported yesterday:

Biden has also directed the Health and Human Services Department and Department of Agriculture to use aircraft from the Defense Department to pick up infant formula from overseas that meets U.S. health and safety standards.

So while DoD resources would be far better utilized to prepare for the coming World War III (with either China or Russia), Biden has DoD transport planes airlifting baby food in order to try to stem the tide of frustration among US voters.

This reflects the militarization of the domestic food supply, meaning that not only is Biden invoking emergency war powers to seize and control domestic food supply materials; he’s also using the military to choose where to distribute the available food resources.

There couldn’t possibly be anything wrong with militarizing the US food supply under war-time emergency powers, could there?

Get the full details on this story and several other breaking news items in today’s hard-hitting Situation Update podcast:

Brighteon.com/e0f86554-5770-4736-aa1f-9e7623f6a0f7

————–

Panjab Singh

May 19, 2022

World News

Published on : 05/19/2022 – 08:22

The US president on Wednesday announced the establishment of an airlift and the use of Cold War-related legislation to address a shortage of infant milk in the United States.

Operation name: “Fly Formula”, which literally means “flight of powdered milk” in French. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, May 18, announced the establishment of an airlift and the use of Cold War-related legislation to try to solve the shortage of baby milk in the United States, which has become a headache for his administration. has gone.

The Defense Ministry “will use its contracts with commercial cargo airlines, as it did during the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic, to transport products from factories overseas”, the White House said in a statement. The project will “accelerate the import and distribution of infant milk”, the executive said, providing support to “manufacturers who will continue to increase their production”.

>> The shortage of infant milk in the United States: a summary of all the woes of this time

Priority of production lines

Joe Biden also appealed for the “Defense Production Act”, a text inherited from the Cold War, to allow parents of children required for the production of infant milk to preferentially distribute this essential commodity to manufacturers. Required producers of materials. Children.

Asking companies to prioritize and allocate production of key infant milk ingredients will make it easier to increase production and speed up the supply chain, the White House said.

I’m taking two new steps to increase baby formula supply:



– Invoking the Defense Production Act to increase domestic production

– Launching Operation Fly Formula to use federal planes to fly formula in from abroad



We're making sure safe formula gets to all who need it. pic.twitter.com/lnkxsaCY6T — President Biden (@POTUS) May 18, 2022

Comment: Thanks Joe for solving a problem YOU created…. Joe Biden — Making America Broke Again!!!

Initially due to problems in those same supply chains and labor shortages caused by the pandemic, baby milk shortages were made worse by the February closure of a factory at manufacturer Abbott in Michigan, which led to product recalls. was suspected. Death of two infants.

The US pharmaceutical agency (FDA) phased out the milk, but it took until Monday for Abbott to reach an agreement with US justice to be able to resume production at this factory.

“as soon as possible”

This very rare lack of this essential product for many parents has turned into a political crisis for the Democratic president, who has been heavily criticized by the Republican opposition.

Joe Biden, eager to outline his action to combat the problem that is still plunging his popularity ratings six months before the midterm parliamentary elections, wrote a letter to his health and agriculture ministers on Wednesday. also sent

“I ask you to take all possible and reasonable measures to import more baby milk”, he wrote to them of the “fly formula” operation, noting that production would be restarted after the closure of the Michigan factory. His administration’s efforts to start made it possible. To produce “more baby milk in April than before” of the batches in question.

Agriculture Minister Tom Vilsack responded quickly, saying in a statement that his office would “immediately” begin implementing the president’s directives “as soon as possible” to store it with baby milk.

tear-weaving

Food conglomerate Nestlé, which has two factories in the United States for the production of baby milk, announced earlier on Tuesday that it intends to ship additional quantities of the product to the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands by plane. Is.

According to data provider Datasembly, the stock-out rate of infant formula in the United States reached 43% as of the end of last week.

For many families, formula milk is a necessity, especially in low-income households where mothers, forced to return to work soon after childbirth, cannot breastfeed. Their concern also included the rise in prices.

Their dismay can be seen on social media, where the post shared hundreds of thousands of calls from parents to wean their baby — which pediatricians warned of the risks of making babies sick.

AFP. with