May 21, 2022

How about I fill in the blanks? A new weaponised strain of monkeypox is found in Brittania *UK” and quickly spreads to the rest of the world. Welcome to 2022!!

Experts have recently raised concerns about the growing dangers posed by the production of deadly diseases in laboratories, which could be unleashed into the wild either accidentally or deliberately by unscrupulous actors (and governments). Meanwhile, a report (read full report below) has warned of a new pandemic warning after 250 million people died of a genetically modified strain of monkeypox in a war game simulation similar to Event-201 conducted just before COVID-19 hit the world.

Earlier this year, a simulation of a theory based catastrophe of global bankers collapsing the financial system was conducted. The tabletop experiment was similar to “Event 201,” a pandemic simulation drill held in October 2019, just before COVID-19 made its global debut.

Now, the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response has issued another devastating report. The panel told the World Health Organization’s (WHO) main annual session a year ago that inadequate coordination and unwise judgments had caused the COVID-19 pandemic to reach such a disastrous level.

The experts also offered a comprehensive list of actions that must be taken to defeat Covid and guarantee that the world is adequately equipped for future dangers.

Following up a year later, the panel concludes that global reform initiatives in this area have been too slow and disjointed.

They claimed that the globe is still “tinkering” with the necessary adjustments, and that the inaction as a consequence is setting “the groundwork for another pandemic”, reported the Express.

Helen Clark, a former New Zealand prime minister and panel co-chair, said: “We largely have the very same tools and the same system that existed in December 2019 to respond to a pandemic threat.

“Those tools were not good enough.”

Ms Clark points out that methods formed in reaction to Covid have allowed the globe to give 1.5 billion vaccination doses to impoverished countries, so the evaluation is not all negative.

The politician also applauded the current attempts to broaden vaccine and antiviral production.

Experts have recently raised concerns about the growing dangers posed by the production of deadly diseases in laboratories, which could be unleashed into the wild either accidentally or deliberately by unscrupulous actors.

Last year, biosecurity and public health specialists ran simulations to see what might happen if terrorists disseminated a smallpox vaccine-resistant monkeypox variant.

The WHO, the US National Security Council, the African and Chinese centers for disease control and prevention, and representatives from several biotechnology and pharmacy enterprises collaborated on this exercise.

The scenario was envisaged to last 18 months, during which time more than three billion people would be infected with the disease and more than 250 million would die.

While the hypothetical pandemic was just that, scientists claimed the exercise helped them come up with a number of helpful, if doomsday, forecasts for the next pandemic.

150 initial infections – Within 2 weeks the world has been infected!

A deal for more secure and flexible funding for the WHO is anticipated to be achieved soon, along with proposals to create a special fund to manage future pandemics.

Experts are also working to make appropriate revisions to International Health Regulations, and efforts to produce a treaty or other legal instrument to help expedite the global approach to preparing for and responding to future pandemics are underway.

Their report (read below) warns: “The next global catastrophe could be caused by the deliberate misuse of the tools of modern biology or by a laboratory accident.”

They went on to say that the existing system “is neither prepared to meet today’s security requirements, nor is it ready for significantly expanded challenges in the future” when it concerns to lab safety and oversight of hazardous studies.

Fortunately for humanity, contemporary outbreaks of monkeypox — including nine cases in the United Kingdom as of today — do not appear to be genetically enhanced. …. Really?

Chills, weariness, fever, and muscular aches are the first symptoms of the disease, with more severe instances presenting with a rash on the face and genitals. It spreads through close touch.

Jimmy Whitworth of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, an international public health expert, said: “This isn’t going to cause a nationwide epidemic like Covid did.

“But it’s a serious outbreak of a serious disease — and we should take it seriously.”

While it is conceivable that the disease was first spread in Africa, scientists believe that what is occurring now is unprecedented.

African scientists are already baffled by monkeypox cases in Europe and the US.

“I’m stunned by this. Every day I wake up and there are more countries infected,” said Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who previously served as the president of the Nigerian Academy of Science and now serves on various WHO advisory committees.

This is not the kind of spread we’ve seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West,” he said.