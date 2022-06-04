Four employees of Spain’s Meteorological Agency have confessed that Spain is being sprayed nationwide by aircraft that are spreading lead dioxide, silver iodide and diatomite through the atmosphere.



The objective is to keep rain away and allow temperatures to rise, which creates a summer climate for tourism while benefiting corporations in the agricultural sector. In turn this is causing very severe instances of the extreme weather phenomenon known in Spanish as ‘gota fría’(1).



The autonomous communities of Murcia and Valencia and the province of Almeria are the most affected, to the extent that not a drop of rain falls in over seven months, catastrophic ‘gota fría’ storms are generated, and respiratory diseases are caused among the population due to the inhalation of the lead dioxide and other toxic compounds.



These aircraft are taking off from San Javier military airport in Murcia.Can the Commission confirm that it has received a report from Spanish meteorologists asking it to adopt a position on this matter?What is the Commission’s view of this situation?



Does the Commission think that there are commercial reasons for these actions by governments, in particular, relating to the interests of food sector corporations, energy companies and the pharmaceutical and medical industries?(2)



(1)https://yanomiramoselcielo.wordpress.com/2015/02/16/meteorologos-espanoles-denuncian-ante-la-ue-que-espana-esta-siendo-fumigada-chemtrails-por-aviones-para-cambiar-el-clima/



(2)https://yanomiramoselcielo.files.wordpress.com/2015/01/informe-global-de-la-corrupcic3b3n_cambio-climatico.pdf