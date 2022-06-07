WORLD HAL TURNER 06 JUNE 2022

Dmitry Medvedev has become one of the most hardcore Russian politicians. The former President of Russia and now Deputy Chairman of the National Security Council told Ukraine leaders to stop using Cocaine and start negotiating.

I n the brief video below, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the West of forbidding Ukraine from continuing peace talks.

He also advised authorities in Kiev to cut back on cocaine use and approach key decisions with a sober mind.

The consequences of such a decision by Kyiv also include an increase in the number of victims and the loss of territories, said the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

Kiev’s refusal to negotiate with Russia will lead to more Ukrainian casualties and loss of territories, and may eventually cause a total loss of Ukrainian sovereignty, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview to Qatar’s Al Jazeera television.

Dmitry Medvedev said that a while ago, Ukraine “seemed to be willing to negotiate about key issues,” approaching the talks from a fairly realistic position. But, at some point, the country suspended negotiations. According to the Russian official, the u-turn was “clearly made under the influence of calls, coming to Kiev from Washington and Brussels.”

“What will the consequences be? They are clear. Regretfully, there will be more victims, more damage and, eventually, Ukraine may lose more territories as a result of what is happening now. Ultimately, the refusal to negotiate will, in essence, lead to one thing – the loss of national sovereignty, ” Medvedev said.

