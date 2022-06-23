by Kelen McBreen

June 22nd 2022, 12:50 pm

British news says virus ‘somehow has mutated and infected other people’

Of course, their solution is more vaccines

Media outlets across the globe reported on Wednesday that a new outbreak of the polio virus has been identified in London, England for the first time since 1984.

BREAKING: National Incident declared after traces of polio virus detected in London sewage, says UKHSA — BNN 🇬🇧 Newsroom (@BNNUK) June 22, 2022

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a mutated version of the polio virus has been tracked in the London sewage system since April.

While no cases have been confirmed and no individuals have been hospitalized for paralysis, experts claim finding the same bug in East and North London signals an outbreak.

Despite the UK government admitting no cases have been confirmed, they have issued a national emergency.

British health officials are now urging citizens to check their children’s shot records to make sure they’re up to date.

If you or your child have missed any of the routine childhood immunisations



Don’t worry, ring your GP surgery and book in with the practice nurse and we will get you up to date and protected



No judgement, we will be happy to help you#polio — Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) June 22, 2022

The Sun reports, “The last case of polio being contracted in Britain was in 1984 and the country was declared polio-free in 2003. Before a vaccine was introduced in the 1950s, epidemics would result in thousands of people being paralysed annually and hundreds of deaths.”

However, according to the UKHSA, it was the oral polio vaccine that sparked the outbreak in the first place.

The agency believes a person from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Nigeria shed the virus in their stools after being given an oral polio inoculation.

As a keen Twitter user noted, it’s not surprising that an area flooded with migrants from the Middle East is seeing polio resurface for the first time since the 80s.

So Polio has resurfaced in East London…anyone surprised? No thought not, only 2 countries in the world that have not stopped transmission they are Pakistan and Afghanistan — elaine 🇬🇧 (@elaines60504454) June 22, 2022

A Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA named Dr. Vanessa Saliba said the risk to the public is low and acknowledged the case probably derived from a polio vaccine.

“Vaccine-derived poliovirus is rare and the risk to the public overall is extremely low,” she said. “Vaccine-derived poliovirus has the potential to spread, particularly in communities where vaccine uptake is lower.”

Dr. Saliba added, “On rare occasions it can cause paralysis in people who are not fully vaccinated so if you or your child are not up to date with your polio vaccinations it’s important you contact your GP to catch up or if unsure check your red book.”

That’s right, the establishment narrative is that the vaccine is causing the outbreak, so people need to get their vaccines to protect themselves from the vaccine-induced outbreak.

Parents told to make sure children's polio vaccinations are up to date after number of virus samples found in London sewage https://t.co/7ePU6CZbhi — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 22, 2022

In a Sky News segment uploaded to Twitter Wednesday, an analyst said, “What is likely to have happened is, somebody who has traveled to one of these countries who has been vaccinated against Polio has come back and that vaccine has become present in their feces and somehow has mutated and infected other people.”

What ?!!! @skynews

A Polio vaccine has caused a mutation that causes other people to catch it ?!



Here we go… pic.twitter.com/qVIypUow95 — Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) June 22, 2022

For years, Alex Jones and Infowars have exposed how the Bill Gates-funded polio vaccination program has turned into the main contributor to active polio cases.

Only recently did mainstream media begin to admit the polio vaccinations were causing outbreaks.

In November of 2019, global media admitted vaccine-induced polio cases outnumber wild polio cases.

More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus

More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus as 4 African countries report them

ByThe Associated Press

November 26, 2019, 3:19 AM

https://banned.video/watch?id=5c12bbe6de52a158811dd5eb