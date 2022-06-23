Wednesday, June 22, 2022 by: Ethan Huff

(Natural News) Since much of Europe is refusing to play ball with Russia by paying for natural gas in rubles, a massive energy crisis is unfolding. And the solution, at least in Germany, is to abandon the “green” energy agenda and revert back to coal.

You read that right: Western Europe, the poster child for the “renewable energy” transformation, now has egg all of over its face as the true value of fossil fuels is once again on display for the world to see.

It turns out that economies cannot run on wind turbines and solar farms alone, as these are highly unreliable and produce only a fraction of the energy needed to power society.

In order to keep the lights on in Germany and elsewhere throughout Europe, coal plants that have long since been shuttered are being taken back online (Related: Germany’s plan to phase out all nuclear power might also have to be reconsidered).

Looks like fossil fuels are once again saving the day

Interestingly, former President Donald Trump warned Germany about all this back in 2018. He told Europe’s economic powerhouse that it was too reliant on energy exports from Moscow, only to be laughed at and ridiculed.

It turns out that Trump was right on this issue, as Germany simply has no choice but to restart fossil fuel energy production unless it wants to collapse into a third-world hellscape.

In addition to having to ration gas, Germany is turning back on the coal plants it still has to help fill the gap and increase energy supplies.

“To reduce gas consumption, less gas must be used to generate electricity,” announced German green party Minister Robert Habeck. “Coal-fired power plants will have to be used more instead.”

“That’s bitter, but it’s simply necessary in this situation to lower gas usage.”

Do not worry, Habeck: we are sure that the climate will survive this transition back to sanity and stability.

Habeck failed to make any mention of Germany’s nuclear infrastructure, which could also be restarted with relative ease. Unlike coal, nuclear energy production emits very little pollution, so it is another viable option.

The problem is that Germany was on track – and proudly so – to phase out all nuclear power generation by the end of the year. It looks like the war in Ukraine is changing that goal.

“The country’s Green-obsessed government had begun the phaseout at the start of this year, and while it was initially thought that at least some of the deactivated plants could be brought back online to fight energy insecurity caused by a breakdown of relations between Russia and the west, such a move was previously rejected by Habeck himself,” reported Breitbart News.

Previously, before all of the current turmoil reached a fever pitch, Habeck made statements towards the end that restarting Germany’s nuclear power grid “would not help us.” Perhaps he is still rethinking that statement and will correct himself soon enough.

There is also a possibility that Germany will reverse its ban on fracking as another easy way to avoid a total energy collapse.

“As scientific studies show, fracking does not cause any relevant environmental damage under modern safety standards,” stated an official from the Freie Demokratische Partei, one of the German Green’s coalition partners.

“It should therefore be seriously examined whether larger shale gas production is feasible in Germany from an economic and technical point of view.”

Currently, Germany’s green adherents have rejected this notion, but perhaps they will reconsider once fuel runs out this winter and they are freezing to death inside their energy-less homes.

