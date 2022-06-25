by Ben Warren

June 24th 2022, 1:43 pm

“Texas law in a post-Roe world has already been written.”

June 24th declared a new annual holiday as “a memorial to the 70 million lives lost because of abortion.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has declared abortion is now illegal in Texas and released a statement saying “Texas law in a post-Roe world has already been written.”

Texas law in a post-Roe world has already been written. Now that the Supreme court has issued Dobbs and overturned Roe, I will do everything in my power to protect the unborn and uphold the state laws duly enacted by the Texas Legislature. pic.twitter.com/0NKoDkplih — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) June 24, 2022

Additionally, Paxton has released an advisory that goes into detail about how Texas will use state laws to prohibit abortion:

Texans want to know what to expect now that Roe is overturned. The answer is that without further action by the Texas Legislature, abortion will soon be clearly illegal in Texas. In 2021, the Texas Legislature passed the Human Life Protection Act of 2021 (“the Act”), which prohibits abortions in most circumstances and takes effect on the 30th day after “issuance of a United States Supreme Court Judgement in a decision overruling, wholly or partly, Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), as modified by Planned Parenthood v. Casey, 505 U.S. 833 (1992), thereby allowing the states of the United States to prohibit abortion.”

Also, the advisory makes clear that while the SCOTUS opinion on reversing Roe is favorable, Texas lawmakers technically need to wait for the court’s judgement, which is referred to as an actual legal document.

Paxton’s office believes it’s only a matter of time before The Supreme Court issues its judgement.

And when that happens, a person in Texas “’may not knowingly perform, induce, or attempt an abortion’ except under limited circumstances, such as life-threatening condition to the mother caused by the pregnancy,” according to Paxton’s statement.

The full statement, called “Advisory on Texas Law Upon Reversal of Roe v. Wade” can be read below.

An additional press release from the same office can be read HERE.