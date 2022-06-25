CHARLIE SPIERING Breitbart

23 Jun 2022

President Joe Biden on Wednesday again promoted his infrastructure dreams of taking people out of their gas-powered vehicles and putting them on trains and other forms of public transit.

“We’re investing almost $100 billion in public transit and rail, for all the studies show that it will take millions of cars off the road and significantly reduce pollution if there’s a serious transportation system available,” he said.

The president spoke about public transit during his speech on high gas prices Wednesday, promoting it as a potential solution.

Biden frequently talks about trains, since he has a deep love for them after traveling aboard the Amtrak commuter train to Delaware.

“We will take literally millions of automobiles off the road — off the road — saving tens of millions of barrels of oil, dealing with cleaning up the air,” he boasted during an October event at an electric trolley museum in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

During the event, he admitted he was envious of China’s high-speed trains and wanted more of them in America.

“If you can get in a train and go from here to Washington much faster than you can go in an automobile, you take a train,” he said.

Biden received $66 billion in government spending to subsidize trains in his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed last year.

“I got more money for passenger rail than the entire Amtrak system cost to begin with,” he bragged in October. “We’re going to change the nation in a big way.”