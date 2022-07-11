Posted on July 10, 2022 by State of the Nation

Submitted by Harold Saive

REVEALED: Joe Biden sold nearly ONE MILLION oil barrels from emergency reserves to state-owned Chinese gas giant that Hunter’s private equity firm had $1.7B stake in….

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10997159/Biden-sold-Strategic-Petroleum-Reserve-Chinese-state-owned-firm-linked-Hunter-Biden.html

Joe Biden in April authorized the release of a million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves

He said it ‘will help address supply disruptions caused by Putin’s further invasion of Ukraine and the Price Hike that Americans are facing at the pump’

LAST WEEK IT EMERGED THAT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAD IN FACT SENT FIVE MILLION BARRELS ABROAD

On Thursday it emerged that 950,000 barrels were being sold to the Chinese state-owned China Petrochemical Corporation, known as Sinopec

On Friday, it further emerged that Hunter Biden’s private equity firm bought a $1.7 billion stake in Sinopec seven years ago

Hunter’s lawyers in November said that he no longer holds a stake in the investment company.

