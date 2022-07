WORLD HAL TURNER 27 JULY 2022

Hundreds of new Chechen soldiers are boarding aircraft from Chechnya, wearing black police-style uniforms with large patches on the shirt back saying “To Kiev.”

It appears Russian strategy and tactics are escalating severely against Ukraine . . . exactly as has been reported on the Hal Turner Radio Show for days.

UPDATE 8:42 AM EDT —

Video is now available showing the troops: