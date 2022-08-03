Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan, China Vows “Targeted Military Actions”

CHINA DEPLOYS **NUCLEAR** ICBM’S

China had warned US repeatedly against Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is now actively moving nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM’s) in Fujian Province near Taiwan. These missiles can reach the United States. All this over a confrontation about Speaker Nancy Pelosi entering Taiwan when she was told she could not come, by Beijing.

The images below are from the roads of Fujian Province, taken today:

The short and sweet of the DF-5B appears below:

China boosted its military in June, by launching a third aircraft carrier.

It is named Fujian, after the Chinese province closest to Taiwan, which China has repeatedly threatened.

China has committed to growing its military force, and the carrier is likely able to rival Western ones.