Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan, China Vows “Targeted Military Actions”
CHINA DEPLOYS **NUCLEAR** ICBM’S
China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is now actively moving nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM’s) in Fujian Province near Taiwan. These missiles can reach the United States. All this over a confrontation about Speaker Nancy Pelosi entering Taiwan when she was told she could not come, by Beijing.
The images below are from the roads of Fujian Province, taken today:
The short and sweet of the DF-5B appears below:
- China boosted its military in June, by launching a third aircraft carrier.
- It is named Fujian, after the Chinese province closest to Taiwan, which China has repeatedly threatened.
- China has committed to growing its military force, and the carrier is likely able to rival Western ones.