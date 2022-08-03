Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan, China Vows “Targeted Military Actions”

CHINA DEPLOYS **NUCLEAR** ICBM’S

China had warned US repeatedly against Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is now actively moving nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM’s) in Fujian Province near Taiwan.  These missiles can reach the United States.   All this over a confrontation about Speaker Nancy Pelosi entering Taiwan when she was told she could not come, by Beijing.

The images below are from the roads of Fujian Province, taken today:

The short and sweet of the DF-5B appears below:

