A Tesla fanatic will never lose his keys again — after he spent $400 to have the car microchip permanently implanted into the back of his right hand. Say hello, Revelation 13.

That King James Bible is a funny, funny book, and I am referring to ironic humor, of course, and not the comedic variety. For nearly 2,000 years, the book of Revelation has told you over, and over, and over again, that in the end of time the world will be controlled by an implantable computer device like the microchip. Revelation told you that before the discovery of electricity, the telegraph, the telegram, the telephone, computers and mobile devices. Think about that for a couple of months and get back to me.

"And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

Now, we know from rightly dividing the scriptures as Paul commands us to, that the Church will not face the Mark of the Beast described in Revelation 13, we are removed before the start of the time of Jacob’s trouble. So what do we make of Brandon Delaly having his Tesla microchip key implanted into the back of his right hand? It’s a confirmation and a timely foreshadowing of just how quickly and easily the whole world will “wonder after the Beast”, and line up to take his Mark. So you can thank Tesla owner Brandon Delaly for demonstrating for us what taking the Mark of the Beast will look, please have me excused.

Revelation 13: 16 – 18

And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

Tesla owner will never lose his keys again — after he implants them in back of his right hand

FROM THE NY POST: Tesla owner Brandon Dalaly shared a video on social media this week showing him having a chip implanted in his right hand and then using the device to unlock his vehicle. “Now I use that as my key when my Bluetooth key fails or I don’t have my key card,” Dalaly told Teslarati. “You just use your hand.”

“There’s the religious people who have sent me a bunch of weird comments on Facebook about the mark of the beast on the video of my first chip installation,” he added. “ There’s something in the Book of Revelation that talks about this mark in your hand or forehead that shows your allegiance to Satan or something like that. I just don’t want to have to worry about forgetting my car keys. I’m not over here worshiping Satan.”

The bizarre stunt is made possible by a chip called a Vivokey Apex, which uses NFC technology — the same “tap-to-pay” feature that enables Apple Pay on iPhones. Dalaly said that he’s part of a beta group of about 100 people who are testing the chips before they are released to the public.

Finally decided to take my phone key issues in to my own hands… literally. Tesla key chip implant. pic.twitter.com/RVK8ZaePoI — Brandon Dalaly (@BrandonDalaly) August 16, 2022

“The company that put this together literally has its own app store where you can wirelessly install apps into your body with these chips,” he said. “And one of the apps just happened to be a Tesla key card. So that was the first app I installed on it because I have a Tesla.”

In the video, Dalaly has to rub his hand against his vehicle for a few moments before it opens. However, he wrote on Twitter that the video had been filmed “three days after implantation and there was still swelling.”

“Now it reads with a quick tap,” he added .”It can also be paired with any future Tesla.”

Tesla owners who do not want to implant themselves with chips can use a keycard or a mobile app to unlock their vehicles. Dalaly, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told Teslarati that he already has another smaller chip in his left hand that stores keys to his coronavirus vaccination card, his keys to his house, his contact card and other information.

“The whole idea was that I would have my house key in my left hand and my car key in my right hand,” he said.

Implanting the smaller chip in his left hand was easier than the larger NFC chip in his right, Dalaly said.

“The first one was a little bit smaller so it wasn’t as intense as shoving that giant rod into my hand,” he said. “The first one came preloaded into a larger syringe. They pushed the syringe in and they popped in the chip similar to how they would microchip a dog.” Dalaly, who works in tech, also shot back at online critics who share “conspiracy theories” about microchips being implanted in humans.

“We’re at the dawn of this technology and it’s a very niche product,” he said. “And there’s been a lot of pushback. People thought that Bill Gates was putting tracking chips in the COVID vaccine. It fuels a lot of conspiracy theories.”

P.S. – I think Brandon is unaware of these other scriptures in Revelation as well

Rev 16:2

2 And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.

Rev 14:11

11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name .

