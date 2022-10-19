by Adan Salazar – October 17th 2022, 1:56 pm

‘Those of you who think the vaccine kills people can use me as a test. If I die, you were right,’ said Doug Brignole.

A professional bodybuilder who trusted the Covid vaccine enough to challenge anti-vax conspiracists to use him as a case study suddenly died last week.

Author and veteran competitive bodybuilder Doug Brignole, 62, reportedly passed away last Thursday, with not much else known other than the fact he was extremely fit and healthy prior to his death and was evidently preparing to compete in the 2022 AU Mr. Universe competition in Las Vegas this week.

Following his untimely passing, netizens discovered Brignole was gung-ho about the Covid vaccine, so much so that at one point he encouraged anti-vaxxers to use him as a test case to determine whether the experimental mRNA shot is safe.

“I have enough confidence in the vaccine, based on my research, to get it done,” Brignole once wrote in a Facebook comment.

“Those of you who think the vaccine kills people can use me as a test. If I die, you were right.”

“If I don’t die, and have no ill effects, you were wrong, and should admit it (at least to yourselves),” he added. “Better yet, you should admit that you were misled, and tell the world who misled you, so other people can benefit by avoiding those fearmongers.”

A Facebook post by Brignole in April 2021 also showed him receiving his second jab at a mobile vaccine clinic in April 2021, again promoting the vaccine as safe and effective, despite experiencing a local adverse reaction.

“I’m vaccinated!” Brignole celebrated. “Well, the first of two. Let’s get this done so we can get back to traveling, going to concerts, and having fun. My vaccine was yesterday, and I had no problem with it. My deltoid was a bit sore, but otherwise fine. We’re all in this together, so let’s do our share to beat it.”

t’s unclear whether he received subsequent booster jabs, but considering his previous support it can be speculatively inferred.

More on Brignole from his website:

Doug Brignole is a veteran competitive bodybuilder, fitness (“biomechanics”) expert, author and public speaker. Throughout his competitive career—which spans over 40 years—he has won numerous bodybuilding titles, including 1982 AAU Mr. America (medium tall division) and 1986 AAU Mr. Universe (light heavy weight division). He has authored numerous magazine articles and co-authored a university sociology book (“Million Dollar Muscle”). His most recent book—“The Physics of Resistance Exercise”—is endorsed by ten PhD professors (i.e., exercise science, physics, neurobiology, biomedical engineering and paleoanthropology), plus three orthopedic surgeons.

Brignole isn’t the first bodybuilder to die following vaccination. In October 2021, Infowars reported on the unexpected death of 28-year-old FedEx driver and bodybuilder Jake Kazmarek who passed away four days after receiving his second dose of Moderna’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

Throw another one on the pile.



"A 28-year-old bodybuilder has died 4 days after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Jake Kazmarek got his 2nd dose of the vaccine on September 28th."



on left: "I'm vaxxxed, but I'm not a sheep!"

on right: "I'm dead." pic.twitter.com/wOo7ZTJ2lZ — Rosie's Nightmare Variant (@DarnelSugarfoo) October 30, 2021

As highlighted by The Liberty Daily’s JD Rucker, “the jabs seem to be most harmful to those who engage in strenuous physical activities such as athletes.”

Indeed, Canadian physician Dr. Charles Hoffe underscored in July 2021 he discovered vaccinated patients suffered from “reduced effort tolerance,” meaning they get tired quicker while doing normal everyday activities, possibly due to microscopic blood clots and vessels being damaged by the jab’s spike proteins.

At any rate, it’s probably best to avoid the jab until further research can be conducted into its safety and/or efficacy – which does not appear to be forthcoming.

Follow the author on Truth Social: @adansalazarwins

Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/adansalazarwins

Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

https://api.banned.video/embed/634da05266c27b0d30e312dc

Left-wing radicals are attempting to destroy Alex Jones via the court system! Please help Alex by making a donation to his legal defense at Saveinfowars.com to keep him in the fight! Don’t let the NWO be successful with their latest weapon against Free Speech!