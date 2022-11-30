By Jeannie Ortega Law, Christian Post Reporter

Dallas Jenkins, the creator of the most successfully crowdfunded series of all time, “The Chosen,” said he’s setting the record straight for the last time on the matter of whether he believes Mormons are Christians.

Throughout the years, Jenkins has mentioned that he has friends who belong to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS church), among them being the brothers who launched Angel Studios, the streaming platform behind “The Chosen.” However, Jenkins, the son of Jerry B. Jenkins, the writer behind the bestselling Left Behind franchise, has repeatedly said the studio owners’ beliefs have nothing to do with the content in the series.

In a video posted on YouTube Thursday, Jenkins addressed various rumors about his views concerning Mormonism and its connection to “The Chosen,” a popular multi-season series about the life of Jesus Christ that has been viewed nearly 400 million times worldwide.

“I probably need to add a little clarification to the LDS question when it comes to ‘The Chosen,’” Jenkins said at the top of his video. “The reason that I want to give this statement, or this comment, and have it be my final comment on the matter is because I’ve given dozens and dozens of comments about it that seemed to be unfortunately ignored by several people.”

The filmmaker then shared questions he’s been asked to respond to based on news articles that claimed such things as, “Dallas Jenkins says Mormons, LDS and Evangelicals love the same Jesus” and “LDS are Christians.”

“Is it true that I said that? The answer is no, I did not,” Jenkins said, adding that some of his past comments on this topic need more nuance and could have been misinterpreted.

“I think we can agree that words matter, nuance matters, and I probably could have given more context and clarity,” he said. “I’ve done hundreds and hundreds of interviews and written thousands of things about my faith and about the faith of others, and I try very hard to be nuanced. I try very hard to be cautious and wise and clarify every word that I use, but I don’t always succeed. I think it’s fair to say that this is one where I don’t take back what I said, but I could have given it a little bit more clarity.”

“I think it’s also true that it would be a problem if I actually said those words definitively,” Jenkins added. “That would be a problem, and here’s why: Not because there aren’t LDS folks who aren’t Christians and not because there aren’t LDS and Evangelicals who love the same Jesus, but because it would be wrong of me to ever say that any one group believes any one thing altogether. That is just a level of arrogance that I don’t have.”

Jenkins assured that people who make blanket statements cause problems because of the labels that are assigned to groups overall.

“ It would be just as dumb for me to say that all LDS are Christians as it would be to say that all Evangelicals are Christians or that all Catholics are Christians or any other faith tradition,” he continued. “It would also be dumb of me to say that none are! That’s also a level of arrogance that I don’t possess.”

“When I’ve talked about my brothers and sisters in Christ, and when I talked about those LDS folks that I know who loved the same Jesus I do, I’m referring to some of the friends that I have who identify as LDS who I’ve gotten to know very deeply over the last few years, in particular. And I’ve had hundreds of hours of conversations with [them], and I stand by the statement that those friends of mine that I’m referring to absolutely love the same Jesus that I do,” he said.

“You may still go, ‘Well, that can’t be true,’ and that’s your right to think that,” Jenkins added. “But it’s not fair to say, ‘Oh, then you are now speaking about everybody.’ I know plenty of Evangelicals who I would say don’t know the same Jesus that I do and don’t love the same Jesus that I do.”

The series writer and creator maintained that he has Mormon friends who believe in “Jesus of Nazareth, the Jesus of the Gospels, the Jesus that I’m portraying in the show, and I do believe and do stand by that statement.”

Jenkins further stressed that he alone is responsible for the content in “The Chosen” and is inspired by the Bible.

“I’ve said many times the content of the show has zero influence or input from any form of faith tradition or church. None,” he added.

Jenkins continued: “I’m a conservative Evangelical. I believe in the inerrancy of Scripture. I believe in the supremacy of God’s Word. I believe in the Holy Trinity. I believe in God the Father, the Son of God, the Holy Spirit, and believe that Jesus is the Son of God and all of the core tenants of Scripture.”

The father of four said he has dedicated his life to study the Scriptures above anything else.

“I believe [that is] my job in my personal life. I believe that is your job as well, to get to know the authentic Jesus and the real Jesus as much as humanly possible, ” Jenkins said. “When it comes to the content of the show, it’s not my job in the show or outside of the show to try to give you all of the different versions of Jesus, or the wrong things that people say about Him. It’s my job, both as a believer and as the creator of a show that is being seen by so many, to try to get that right, to try to portray Jesus accurately. Particularly also in our Bible studies and our devotional books, and our kids’ books. We have tons of material that we’re putting out; it’s very important to get that right.”

Jenkins also encouraged viewers not to substitute the show for reading the Bible for themselves or attending their local church for discipleship and Bible study.

In an earlier interview with Ruslan KD, Jenkins assured viewers that “The Chosen” did not receive any funding from Angel Studios or any religious organization. He maintained that while Angel Studios employs people who are Mormon, the company is only a “distribution partner,” and “they don’t actually fund it,” he said.

The beliefs of (small-o) orthodox Christianity and the LDS church conflict in many areas, including beliefs about the trinity and salvation. To learn more, read here, here and listen here.

Final Comments from Blog Editor:

Let’s re-read the comments that I have questions about:

I try very hard to be nuanced. I try very hard to be cautious and wise and clarify every word that I use, but I don’t always succeed.

Comment:

‘I try hard to be nuanced’ — Meaning?

Not because there aren’t LDS folks who aren’t Christians and not because there aren’t LDS and Evangelicals who love the same Jesus, but because it would be wrong of me to ever say that any one group believes any one thing altogether. That is just a level of arrogance that I don’t have.”

Comment:

Not because there aren’t LDS and Evangelicals who love the same Jesus ?

You can’t tell me that we are talking truth and reality here? If I said that I believe that there are some Jehovah Witnesses that love the same Jesus as I do, then surely you would question my beliefs and my Christian understanding of who Jesus is? The Jehovah Witnesses believe Jesus is the archangel Michael and that Jesus is a God (John 1:1). You would be able to count on one hand the number of true born again believers, who are believers in Jesus, and still Mormons, and who are Jehovah Witnesses.

7 Things Mormons Believe

God

Mormons claim that God the Father was once a man and that he then progressed to godhood (that is, he is a now-exalted, immortal man with a flesh-and-bone body).

However, based on the Bible, God is not and has never been a man (Num. 23:19; Hos. 11:9). He is a spirit (John 4:24), and a spirit does not have flesh and bones (Luke 24:39).

Furthermore, God is eternal (Ps. 90:2; 102:27; Isa. 57:15; 1 Tim. 1:17) and immutable (or unchangeable in his being and perfections; see Ps. 102:25-27; Mal. 3:6). He did not “progress” toward godhood, but has always been God.

Polytheism

Mormons believe that the Trinity consists not of three persons in one God but rather of three distinct gods. According to Mormonism, there are potentially many thousands of gods besides these.

However, trusting in or worshiping more than one god is explicitly condemned throughout the Bible (e.g., Ex. 20:3).

There is only one true God (Deut. 4:35, 39; 6:4; Isa. 43:10; 44:6, 8; 45:18; 46:9; 1 Cor. 8:4; James 2:19), who exists eternally in three persons—the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit (Matt. 28:19; 2 Cor. 13:14).

Exaltation of Humans

Mormons believe that humans, like God the Father, can go through a process of exaltation to godhood.

But the Bible teaches that the yearning to be godlike led to the fall of mankind (Gen. 3:4ff.). God does not look kindly on humans who pretend to attain to deity (Acts 12:21-23; contrast Acts 14:11-15). God desires humans to humbly recognize that they are his creatures (Gen. 2:7; 5:2; Ps. 95:6-7; 100:3). The state of the redeemed in eternity will be one of glorious immortality, but they will forever remain God’s creatures, adopted as his children (Rom. 8:14-30; 1 Cor. 15:42-57; Rev. 21:3-7). Believers will never become gods.

Jesus Christ

Mormons believe that Jesus Christ was the firstborn spirit-child of the heavenly Father and a heavenly Mother.

Jesus then progressed to deity in the spirit world.

He was later physically conceived in Mary’s womb, as the literal “only begotten” Son of God the Father in the flesh (though many present-day Mormons remain somewhat vague as to how this occurred).

Biblically, however, the description of Jesus as the “only begotten” refers to his being the Father’s unique, one-of-a-kind Son for all eternity, with the same divine nature as the Father (see note on John 1:14; cf. John 1:18; 3:16, 18; see also John 5:18; 10:30).

Moreover, he is eternal deity (John 1:1; 8:58) and is immutable (Heb. 1:10-12; 13:8), meaning he did not progress to deity but has always been God.

And Mary’s conception of Jesus in his humanity was through a miracle of the Holy Spirit (Matt. 1:20).

Three Kingdoms

Mormons believe that most people will end up in one of three kingdoms of glory, depending on one’s level of faithfulness. Belief in Christ, or even in God, is not necessary to obtain immortality in one of these three kingdoms, and therefore only the most spiritually perverse will go to hell.

But the Bible teaches that people have just two possibilities for their eternal futures: the saved will enjoy eternal life with God in the new heavens and new earth (Phil. 3:20; Rev. 21:1-4; 22:1-5), while the unsaved will spend eternity in hell (Matt. 25:41, 46; Rev. 20:13-15).

Sin and Atonement

Mormons believe that Adam’s transgression was a noble act that made it possible for humans to become mortal, a necessary step on the path to exaltation to godhood.

They think that Christ’s atonement secures immortality for virtually all people, whether they repent and believe or not.

Biblically, however, there was nothing noble about Adam’s sin, which was not a stepping-stone to godhood but rather brought nothing but sin, misery, and death to mankind (Gen. 3:16-19; Rom. 5:12-14). Jesus atoned for the sins of all who would trust him for salvation (Isa. 53:6; John 1:29; 2 Cor. 5:21; 1 Pet. 2:24; 3:18; 1 John 2:2; 4:10).

Salvation

Mormons believe that God gives to (virtually) everyone a general salvation to immortal life in one of the heavenly kingdoms, which is how they understand salvation by grace. Belief in Christ is necessary only to obtain passage to the highest, celestial kingdom—for which not only faith but participation in Mormon temple rituals and obedience to its “laws of the gospel” are also prerequisites .

Biblically, however, salvation by grace must be received through faith in Christ (John 3:15-16; 11:25; 12:46; Acts 16:31; Rom. 3:22-24; Eph. 2:8-9), and all true believers are promised eternal life in God’s presence (Matt. 5:3-8; John 14:1-3; Rev. 21:3-7).

This brings into question Dallas Jenkins’ own beliefs and his understanding of Jesus,

“When I’ve talked about my brothers and sisters in Christ, and when I talked about those LDS folks that I know who loved the same Jesus I do, I’m referring to some of the friends that I have who identify as LDS who I’ve gotten to know very deeply over the last few years, in particular. And I’ve had hundreds of hours of conversations with [them], and I stand by the statement that those friends of mine that I’m referring to absolutely love the same Jesus that I do,” he said.

Comment:

“Those friends of mine that I’m referring to absolutely love the same Jesus that I do ,” I am sorry. but I just don’t accept this comment without further clarification. Are they ex-Mormons?

I know plenty of Evangelicals who I would say don’t know the same Jesus that I do and don’t love the same Jesus that I do.”

Comment:

Again fails by suggesting that there many who follow a different Jesus without clarifying this statement.

He has Mormon friends who believe in “Jesus of Nazareth, t he Jesus of the Gospels, the Jesus that I’m portraying in the show, and I do believe and do stand by that statement.”

Comment:

The Jesus of the gospels and the Jesus of the show, ‘The Chosen’ are not the same thing? He is not followng the Gospels word for word.

I believe that is your job as well, to get to know the authentic Jesus and the real Jesus as much as humanly possible, ” Jenkins said. “When it comes to the content of the show, it’s not my job in the show or outside of the show to try to give you all of the different versions of Jesus, or the wrong things that people say about Him. It’s my job, both as a believer and as the creator of a show that is being seen by so many, to try to get that right, to try to portray Jesus accurately.

Comment:

As the creator of a show that is being seen by so many, to try to get that right, to try to portray Jesus accurately.

Which it doesn’t, because the script fails to follow the gospels, but instead embelishes aspects of the story, eg Mary Magadelene has PSTD in the show?

Jenkins assured viewers that “The Chosen” did not receive any funding from Angel Studios or any religious organization. He maintained that while Angel Studios employs people who are Mormon, the company is only a “distribution partner,” and “they don’t actually fund it,”

Comment:

Then what is Angel Studios actual role in all this?

