March 19th 2023, 10:31 am

Ret. Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney breaks down the globalist plan to destroy America to impose in their New World Order vision.

Over the past three years, we’ve been through a pandemic, stolen elections, toxic disasters, food plant explosions, a banking collapse, and so much more. According to my guest today, General Thomas McInerney, these aren’t isolated events, but a coordinated attack on America.

https://api.banned.video/embed/64168068605edf539c7db94e

