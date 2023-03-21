Man in America | Banned.Video
Ret. Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney breaks down the globalist plan to destroy America to impose in their New World Order vision.
Over the past three years, we’ve been through a pandemic, stolen elections, toxic disasters, food plant explosions, a banking collapse, and so much more. According to my guest today, General Thomas McInerney, these aren’t isolated events, but a coordinated attack on America.
https://api.banned.video/embed/64168068605edf539c7db94e
Sign up for our free newsletter HERE that’s loaded with special reports, articles, Infowars Store deals, and more! Don’t let globalist censors cut you off from the truth!
“Remember Obama’s death panels? Medicare now using AI algorithms to deny coverage to people deemed expendable”
No longer are actual human doctors making personalized decisions in patient care for elderly people on Medicare. Instead, artificial intelligence (AI) robots are deciding who lives and who dies. The inevitable outcome of Barack Hussein Obama’s infamous death panels, AI-driven medicine is fast becoming the norm, not only for seniors but for everyone.
https://citizens.news/708633.html
COVID-19 BIOWEAPON MEMORIALS TO THE MURDERED ARE POPPING UP ALL OVER FRANCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/29rc9Qz3zf6q/