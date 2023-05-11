The coronation of King Charles III was truly out of this world.

A photographer capturing the historic event claims to have snapped images of a UFO, which was seen in the background of Royal Air Force Red Arrow planes doing a flyby of overcast London, according to the Mirror.

“The weather was bad so there were no birds in the air, and I couldn’t really see the planes so I didn’t check the photos until later,” said Simon Balson, a 59-year-old shooting from the 13th floor of his apartment building in Limehouse.

“When I did, though, I spotted this weird object and just thought ‘what the hell is that.’ “

The small and reddish object he captured — Balson claims to have “no idea” what it could be — looks closest to a sideways heart and was apparently observed above the jets while they were in a triangular formation heading towards the London Mall.

A photographer captured an object over the skies of London during the coronation.Simon Balson / SWNS

“I enhanced the image and tried to increase the spec to see what it was, it looks like a floating acorn or something,” he said.

“All I could get is that it had a little bit of a red top, but I just have no idea what it could be.”

Adding to the X Files-esque phenomenon, Balson claims that there’s been a “lot of unexplained sightings” around East London lately.

“There have been lots of strange ‘UFO’ sightings recently, so I thought other people might be able to guess what it was.”

Last month the pentagon had released footage of a UFO over an active combat zone in the Middle East and in January a bizarre saucer shaped object was seen hovering over a soccer match in Mexico.