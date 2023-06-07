Iona Cleave

Will Stewart

Published: 14:26 ET, Jun 5 2023

VLADIMIR Putin staged a huge show of military strength today in the Baltic Sea and Pacific Ocean amid setbacks in his war in Ukraine.

In a warning to Nato, Moscow engaged an armada of over 100 warships in naval drills, while also flying two nuclear bombers over the north coast of Scotland.

Russian warships assemble in the Baltic Sea just as Nato kicks off its own planned drills in the areaCredit: Reuters

Putin also sent out 60 naval vessels for drills in the PacificCredit: Newsflash

Russia’s Far Eastern drills included 60 naval vessels, 35 aircraft and 11,000 troopsCredit: Newsflash

One of the Russian TU-95ms strategic nuke bombers that Putin sent flying over the Norwegian seaCredit: Reuters

Onboard the HMS defender as Nato engages in its own Baltic naval drillsCredit: SWNS

Nato warships moored in Tallinn, Estonia right before they were put to sea for this year’s largest naval exerciseCredit: AP

Amid deep tension with the West over his war in Ukraine, the Russian despot ordered naval war games in both the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea.

Putin also sent two strategic nuclear bombers over the Norwegian Sea off the north coast of Scotland.

A day on from Nato kicking off its own annual naval drills in the Baltic, Russia put 40 surface warships to sea in drills that included 3,500 service personnel and 25 aircraft and helicopters.

Russia shares the sea with seven Nato countries plus soon-to-join Sweden and stated that their “operational exercise” of the Baltic fleet will last until June 15.

On Nato’s side, 6,000 personnel, 50 ships and more than 45 aircraft are currently taking part in the Baltic drills, with Finland participating for the first time as an alliance member, the United States Navy said.

Meanwhile in the Russian Far east some 6,400 miles away, more than 60 naval and support vessels and 35 aircraft were sent to undertake exercises in the seas of Japan and Okhotsk.

More than 11,000 troops were involved in these war games off Putin’s Pacific coast.

A statement from the Russian defence ministry said: “An operational exercise of all-arms forces of the [Pacific] Fleet is being held in the offshore maritime zone from June 5 to 20 under the guidance of Admiral Viktor Liina, the Fleet Commander.”