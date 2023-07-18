July 5, 2023 NewsWars 4

(kat.pave/Instagram)

Katarina Pavelek, a Slovakian actress, died this month by assisted suicide in Switzerland, following devastating health consequences from the COVID booster shot. Soon after taking the shot, 41-year-old Pavelek was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) that can confine people to their beds. She posted a letter that said that she did not have the strength to continue living, that breathing had become difficult, and she decided to end her life. She wrote, “The booster jab I received over year ago destroyed my health, my body and my life completely.”

.A Slovakian actress died this month by assisted suicide in Liestal, Switzerland, following devastating health consequences from the COVID booster shot.

Katarina Pavelek, who was known for her work on Fox Sports Live as well as her roles in The Mindy Project (2012), and Marry Me (2014) had received the COVID booster about a year ago, but experienced significant health problems shortly after receiving the experimental injection.

Soon after taking the shot, 41-year-old Pavelek was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), a complex incurable neurological illness that affects daily life.

“At times, this condition may confine people to their beds. ME/CFS can worsen if individuals with this illness overwork themselves. The model was also suspected to have respiratory ALS, a neurodegenerative disorder that weakens the muscles involved in breathing and swallowing,” Evie Magazine reported.

Pavelek made a disturbing announcement June 1 on Instagram: she had decided to end her own life because she could no longer bear living with her vaccine-induced illness.

“Hi guys, over last 10 days I became severely ill again homebound unable to do much. My body is too weak to fight this illness and I have no more strength so I made decision to end my life at Pegasos association in Switzerland. I was diagnosed with untreatable chronic neurological illness,” Pavelek wrote.

“ME/CFS caused by booster jab on top of having suspected respiratory ALS. This illness made me disabled, unable to work or have social life and unable to enjoy life all together. Breathing have become more and more difficult and painful for me and my lung function has been declining. Thank you for all your friendship and support over last year,” she added.

Read full article here…