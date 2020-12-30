WRITTEN BY: BRADLEE DEAN

PUBLISHED ON: DECEMBER 29, 2020

“But he that is an hireling, and not the shepherd, whose own the sheep are not, seeth the wolf coming, and leaveth the sheep, and fleeth: and the wolf catcheth them, and scattereth the sheep.” -John 10:12

I have said, and still say, how is it that I have the information that continually counters that of the mainstream media and yet, we see over and over again where these continue on in their misinformation and propaganda (John 8:44), especially a self-professed pastor where he is to hold to the law of truth (Malachi 2:6).

Then again this is coming from the same professors that have brought us into the position that we as Americans are in today (Mark 8:15) yet, we were warned to beware of these heretics in such times as these.

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/d0263fb5-45cc-4ef7-af6b-57b5484abf93This Bizarre Photo Caused Mayhem, Try Not to Gasp when You See WhySurelyAwesomeAds by RevcontentFind Out More > 74,579

What’s even worse is when the President of the United States, knowing all the while the dangers of the vaccinations open up his presidential platform to the likes of special interest groups, namely Big Pharma in making a prey of the American people that he is to serve, he went on and called the vaccine “A Christmas Miracle.”

This is all coming from an individual who is not a licensed doctor, nor an elected representative (Ephesians 4:14) who, in fact, wants to depopulate the world!

Taking it one step further, has anyone taken the time to get familiar with these brand new patent names purchased by Bill Gates and company, such as Luciferase-Luciferin (Revelation 13:17)?

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/55a6af05-c2a7-4497-aa01-46f5fe5b97ed

It’s a little odd that a pastor and a president would be adding to a curse-judgment upon their own people, wouldn’t you think (1 Kings 13:33)?

Conclusion: Scripture is clear that life is in the blood (Leviticus 17:11), what the enemies of righteousness mean to contaminate.

Friends, we are not to mix (Leviticus 19:19).Video Player 00:0002:47Video00:0003:41

The Lord is the healer (Exodus 15:26) if we need healing. He has not changed (Hebrews 13:8), and if we would simply adhere to Him, and to Him alone, Americans would not be in the position that they are today (Hebrews 12:2). This is where the problems begin, and this is where they end (Psalm 119:60).