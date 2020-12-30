Submitted by Dave Hodges on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 – 14:47.

For 3 days, some of my closest colleagues, (eg Robert Griswold and Paul Preston) will attest to the fact that I have been consistently saying that I have strong assertions by insiders that the American public is seeing in the MSM regarding the Nashville explosion narrative is totally false. Also, the only purpose for the FBI and the ATF on-scene investigation is to control the narrative and to prevent the truth from coming out. The Nashville event is the culmination of an old conflict between two forces which are vying for control of the planet.

Any person who has followed my work for any length of time is well aware of my connections, both past and present, to the origins of the secret space program. Along these lines, the current Space Force, only a few short years ago, was the Secret Space Program.

After retiring from the Navy, my father, while operating out of the former Martin-Marietta plant in Coal Creek Canyon, in the mountains outside of Littleton, Colorado, debriefed former and captured German scientists in possession of the knowledge and science behind advanced technology. In the 1950’s and 1960’s served as a hub for debriefing former Nazi theoretical physicists.

NASA and Secret Space Program Shall Never Meet

None of the developed models ever ended up in NASA. This led my father to conclude that there was a top secret military space program that was off the books. To a point that will prominently surface later in this article, my father asked several of the Germans where these got this technology that, in some cases, was several hundred years in advance of any science possessed by the United States and they told him they got the information from aliens. My father asked each Nazi scientist if they had ever met any of the aliens that they claimed to be the benefactor of advanced science which could lead to advanced technology. To a person they said no but their Nazi superiors claimed to have done so. For this and many other reasons, my father concluded that the Nazi were dealing with fake aliens which were actually demonic entities masquerading as aliens.

The Purpose of CERN

Today, CERN is proof of this correct conclusion as the forces behind CERN are attempting to channel in many of these same entities and unleash them upon the Earth. This is what the Bible speaks about with regard to the wrath brought for to the people of the earth by the “Dragon” who has come to Earth. And in today’s world, how is the Dragon manifested? Today, planetary evil is unquestionably contained in the most evil government on the face of the Earth, China. And China, on behalf of the soon-to-be unveiled anti-Christ will has come to deceive and destroy humanity.

Revelations 12: 7-12

And there was war in heaven, Michael and his angels waging war with the dragon. The dragon and his angels waged war, 8and they were not strong enough, and there was no longer a place found for them in heaven. 9And the great dragon was thrown down, the serpent of old who is called the devil and Satan, who deceives the whole world; he was thrown down to the earth, and his angels were thrown down with him. 10Then I heard a loud voice in heaven, saying, “Now the salvation, and the power, and the kingdom of our God and the authority of His Christ have come, for the accuser of our brethren has been thrown down, he who accuses them before our God day and night. 11“And they overcame him because of the blood of the Lamb and because of the word of their testimony, and they did not love their life even when faced with death. 12“For this reason, rejoice, O heavens and you who dwell in them. Woe to the earth and the sea, because the devil has come down to you, having great wrath, knowing that he has only a short time.”

Revelations for Our Time

In several places in the Bible, it speaks about the unveiling of evil spirits in the end days. These entities will traverse our physical reality and bring great harm. I present the unveiling of evil spiritual forces upon the Earth, during our times, who come to deceive and destroy. Part of this deception is what is going on out in space.

In this article, there is not the time and space to fully develop this concept except to say that I will present one anecdote which will serve to help one understand what is going in near-Earth orbit at this present moment. And this event was reflected in what happened in Nashville and it will be revealed in Part Two of this series.

Relevant Past

In 1997, after privately unveiling what my father shared with me (1984-85) to former NSA operative Vance Davis and the late Bill Pawelec, I was invited to a secret conference in which we shared our own stories in an attempt to establish timelines and completeness of the plot against humanity. This was well in advance of when I entered into the alt media as a journalist. At that meeting, I was show Space shuttle footage of war games in space. I witnessed craft, in near Earth orbit, flying in formation. I also saw what appeared to be plasma weapons being fired from South America in the direction of the craft. It was very clear that this was a war game exercise. I was told that the footage was taken by the space shuttle cameras while the crew was preoccupied with experiments on board their ship.

I first heard Vance Davis in 1993 on Art Bell’s radio show and Vance was discussing the secret space program. I was admonished by my father to never publicly reveal what he had shared with me because my mother would have lost his pension after his death. However, in the case of Vance Davis, after I reached out to him, we established a close friendship and I privately shared what I knew and this matched Vance Davis’ account almost word for word. The late Jim Maars also was investigating this topic and they arranged an initial meeting between Jim and myself and our exchange of information continued for years and he became a frequent guest on my radio show.

Vance Davis account was chilling. Vance revealed that what I am revealing here was actually part of his initial NSA training, which basically recounted the story of how Satan came to Earth after being defeated in the heavens and was cast to Earth (Revelations 12: 7-12). Vance described that the evil entities which had been cast down to Earth, developed an alternative goal of destroying God’s most precious possession, the human soul. However, Vance was told that these Satanic forces could not crack the code of the soul. The decision, by the evil one, was made to morph human beings into grotesque beings which dishonored their creation and in 1993 I learned that the end goal of the Satanists was what we call today, Transhumanism.

Vance told me this story in 1993 and it was well in advance of the use of the term, Transhumanism. At a private meeting with a former NSA colleague of Vance was the one-time Senior Noncom for all of NATO, Bob Dean and he confirmed word for word what Vance had told me. Also, Senior Master Sergeant, Bob Dean, violated his national security oath and revealed the existence of several types of alien beings that had been tracked and identified by NATO and various US intelligence entities. However, this is part of the deception, the Great Deception spoken about in the Bible. We don’t know exactly what the great deception will be, only that it will be a strong delusion capable of swaying the world’s allegiance toward the Antichrist. Based on my interaction with Vance Davis and the late Bob Dean, I have come to believe that this is the precursor to Project Blue Beam in which alien forces threaten the planet and the people will unite against this fake threat in which the real goal is a consolidation of power under the “Dragon” that has been cast down to Earth. The readers may have noticed that the Chinese are the new world policemen on behalf the satanic globlaists.

Conclusion

The above information is a lengthy backdrop to what I am going to reveal in the next installment of this series. When President Trump, took power, there were at least two separate and opposing secret space programs. The Space Force is the outgrowth of one of these programs. It is not evil and is very loyal to Trump. However, its alter ego is evil and represents the most entities on the face of the Earth and these two forces are very much in opposition with each other. The Space Force was recently called the guardians, by Mike Pence of the Galaxy for good reason.

What just happened in Nashville to the AT&T building is very much a reflection of this conflict. However, there are no aliens. There are only fake aliens, created by the Great Deceiver for the purposes of uniting the planet. All of this and more will be unveiled in the next installment.