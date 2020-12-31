TOPICS:ConstitutionLegalLockdownPam PopperSpiro Skouras

DECEMBER 27, 2020

By Spiro Skouras

Ever since the world became aware of Covid-19 in early 2020, we have warned of the possibility that the government response may turn out to be worse than the condition itself.

Many have described this response as a form of medical tyranny, sold to us as a temporary measure for the greater good. Two weeks to flatten the curve they said.

Four months into the lockdowns, some of us half jokingly said things like, “I hope they lift the lockdowns before the 4th of July, so we can celebrate our freedoms.”

Now we find ourselves eight months into a two-week lockdown with no end in sight, despite the fact that a federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled the shut downs were unconstitutional. The Michigan Supreme Court also ruled that the Governor’s emergency orders had violated the Constitution. So why hasn’t anything changed?

In this interview, Spiro’s guest Dr. Pamela Popper discusses two new lawsuits that she believes could end Covid-1984. The two lawsuits, one in Ohio and one in New Mexico, challenge the root of the problem: the emergency itself.

Become an Activist Post Patron for just $1 per month at Patreon.

BitChute Backup