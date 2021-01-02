By Lee Brown December 31, 2020 | 9:26am

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is studying to become a minister — hoping to help lead Hillsong after the firing of his preacher pal Carl Lentz, according to a report.

“Justin doesn’t plan to give up his music career, but he feels there’s a bigger calling out there for him,” a source told OK! magazine.

“He wants to be a full-fledged minister next year,” the source insisted of the 26-year-old “Holy” singer.



Justin Bieber and Carl Lentz in 2017. Credit: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images







The pop superstar has long praised Hillsong for saving him from his “dark” days of drugs, public meltdowns and arrests, becoming the church’s most high-profile backer and also a member of the choir, the report noted.

The Biebs grew close to the megachurch’s hipster pastor Lentz, finding him fame of his own — and now thinks he can help steer the church after Lentz’s firing for “moral failures,” after he admitted cheating on his wife.

“Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order,” the source told OK!

“Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church,” the source said.

Editors Comments:

In the words of Joe – “Come on Man” — Who do you ya think you’re foolin?

Man alive, we’ve just got rid of one narcisstic Philanderer, and now JB wants to take up the ministry!? And yet Lentz was his mentor? Crash and Burn…

And yet the Biebs has got to show off the bod of his wife Hailey ,as if this is normal when the Holy Book says ‘have no appearance of evil’, and so Justin has disqualified himself from the get go.

And Justin seeing the carnage from Lentz’s ministry is gonna come in and ‘restore order’ The man is delusional, because a true pastor doesn’t just rock up for a one time event like a concert. It’s a daily commitment to the people in the church, and the Lord Jesus himself.

But let’s just see if Brian Houston allows the Beibs to become a minister in the celebrity centred church called Hillsong? After all Carl did!