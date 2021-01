Infowars.com January 1st 2021, 6:34 pm

Trump actually left Mar-a-lago early because of a threat from Iran.

Alex Jones calls into the War Room to deliver breaking news about the real reason President Trump had to leave Mar-A-Lago. Trump actually left early because of a threat from Iran.

https://api.banned.video/embed/5fefbe21359bc723f225dd58

