“She’s frantic,” says retired Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney.

A top former military officer dropped a bombshell on Friday, claiming that an Army Special Forces team managed to capture House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop amid the chaos of the Capitol riots on Wednesday.

Speaking from the White House, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney said that Pelosi’s demands to invoke the 25th Amendment and impeach President Trump are linked to this stunning revelation.

“Pelosi called the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and they’re trying to get him out on the 25th Amendment or to impeach him. Why?” McInerney said.

“Well, because on Wednesday, they took Pelosi’s laptop. She’s frantic.”

“There were some people in there that was from Special Forces mixed with Antifa, and they took her laptop and they have that data,” he said.

The above tweet suggests that some the Special Forces team may have been spotted, including a clip from the riot showing several individuals dressed in black trying to leave the building as one of the men says to the camera, “we’re not here to be Antifa.”

McInerney claimed that a whistleblower has come forward and is confessing to crimes related to election fraud.

“I believe they also have a source that is talking like a songbird. And the president is going to spring that person on us so it will completely change, because it is someone that has said ‘I’m not going to do this,’” McInerney continued.

“This is treason. Remember, this is high treason,” he added.

Democrats are slated to introduce their second articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday.

Watch McInerney’s full remarks:

