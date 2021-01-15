Exposed! Capitol Riot ‘Breach Blame’ Shifts In Shocking Review Of Events Exposing Their Involvement!

Rumble — January 13th, 2021

By: Justus Knight!

FREEDOM OF THE PRESS Must Continue! 14 Days FREE OFFER!!


Join www.restrictedrepublic.com now and you heard us right…14 Days, on us, to check it out absolutely for

On today’s broadcast:

Now wait a minute! Why aren’t they reporting on EVERYONE who’s involved with the failure in security as it relates to the U.S. Capitol breach?! This truth is extremely inconvenient and turns the entire narrative upside down. If we’re going to point the finger of blame, let’s make sure it’s pointed in the right direction. Be prepared for the reality that THEY never wanted out!

God Speed and God Bless,

Justus Knight

Join Us At The Following:

Gab: https://gab.com/restrictedrepublic
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RestrictedRepublic/posts
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/restrictedrepublic
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/restrictedrepublic
Codias: https://www.codias.com/profile/restrictedrepublic

Referenced Sources:

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/schumer-no-fly-list-capitol-hill-rioters

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/senate-majority-leader-mitch-mcconnell-is-inclined-to-vote-to-convict-trump-in-an-impeachment-trial-new-report-says/ar-BB1cHcMl?scrlybrkr=a19c6652+

https://www.majorityleader.gov/

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-donohue/u-s-capitol-police-intelligence-chief-warned-congress-in-july-of-right-wing-attacks-idUSKBN29I0BN

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/12/hillary-clinton-gop-conservative-media-can-begin-the-healing-by-stating-that-biden-was-duly-elected-president/

BETRAYAL: Mitch McConnell “Pleased” About Impeachment, Wants Trump and MAGA Movement Purged from GOP

https://apnews.com/article/capitol-police-reject-federal-help-9c39a4ddef0ab60a48828a07e4d03380

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532739-bowser-to-doj-pentagon-dc-isnt-requesting-federal-law-enforcement-to

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/d-c-mayor-calls-in-national-guard-for-protests-as-congress-is-expected-to-affirm-biden-victory

https://www.businessinsider.com/airbnb-banning-the-proud-boys-ahead-of-the-presidential-inauguration-2021-1

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/a-judge-banned-proud-boys-chairman-enrique-tarrio-from-dc-ahead-of-this-week-s-pro-trump-rally-tarrio-is-charged-with-burning-a-black-lives-matter-flag/ar-BB1cv8JT

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/crime-courts/fbi-nypd-told-capitol-police-about-possibility-violence-riot-senior-n1253646?cid=eml_nbn_20210110

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/sund-riot-national-guard/2021/01/10/fc2ce7d4-5384-11eb-a817-e5e7f8a406d6_story.html

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jan/7/house-sergeant-arms-resign-pelosi-calls-capitol-po/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/rachelsandler/2021/01/07/schumer-will-fire-senate-sergeant-at-arms-for-capitol-breach/?sh=1bde98dd540e

https://www.uscp.gov/the-department/oversight/capitol-police-board

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergeant_at_Arms_of_the_United_States_House_of_Representatives

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/metal-detectors-house-chamber-lawmaker-trump-removalSIGN IN TO SEE 9 COMMENTS… and disable advertisements! No kidding 🙂“Don’t Make Any Investments Until You Read This”i-Profit