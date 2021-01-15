by Michael ScheuerJanuary 13, 2021

China, Cybersecurity, Deep State, Democrats, Election 2020, Elections, Intelligence, Military, Opinions, Podcasts, Republicans, State and Local, Two Mikes, White House

Today, The Two Mikes again were lucky enough to have another chance to talk with Lt. Gen. Tom McInerny about the China-backed war being waged against the American republic by the Beijing-suborned Democrat Party, much of the Republican Party, the media, and most of the Congress.

The General described some new information about the manipulation of the 2020 election in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada which shows with great precision the voting machines that were manipulated by the Democrats, their U.S.-citizen allies, and their Chinese and other foreign paymasters. The new information also shows instances of an exact number of Trump votes being sent from voting machines to China, Pakistan, and other countries, and then being sent back and placed in Biden’s totals.

The time and date for each of these transactions also is included in this new information. General McInerney correctly claimed that we are now in World War III, which is a hybrid war with China which so far has featured Chinese chem-bio attacks on the United States—Fentanyl and the Chinese Virus—massive Chinese cyber-attacks on U.S. institutions, Chinese and other foreign interference in U.S. elections, and China’s recruitment of an enormous U.S.-citizen network that is eager to work for China as it tries to destroy the republic.

The conclusion reached by the three participants is that Trump is America’s last, best hope, and that he has to strike hard soon, and without quarter against the China-owned American army of traitors.

https://share.transistor.fm/e/a3d42015