Restricted Republic w/ Lisa Haven & Justus Knight
Rumble — January 15th, 2021
By: Justus Knight!
On today’s broadcast:
Trump just blindsided the Democrats putting them into a self-destruct mode unlike anyone expected to see. A blazing letter was sent to Nancy Pelosi that details her and the Democrats biggest nightmare with lines drawn between them and China. If that wasn’t enough however, he then authorizes the release of a stack of documents that will turn the Democrats on one another…this is beyond classic Trump, this is truly a triggering of an absolute implosion of the Democrat party.
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
