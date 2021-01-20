Published on: January 17, 2021 by RRadmin7 Category:Daymond Duck, General Articles

The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election was the most contentious and corrupt election in the history of America (it has been reported that almost 80% of Republicans, about 30% of Independents, and 17% of Democrats believe there was fraud).

The shadow government and globalist elite have used an illegal election to replace a president that wanted to put America first with a president that will push world government, and these people are now closer to their long-cherished goal of a one-world government, economy, and godless global religion than they have ever been.

In my last article, I reported that Dr. James Dobson said the Republican loss of the two Senate Seats in Georgia will lead to the loss of “government of the people, by the people and for the people” because the Democrats will add more Senate Seats (Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico) and more judges to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Republicans lost both seats, so if Dr. Dobson is right, the election fraud has cost America “government of the people, by the people and for the people.”

The shadow government and globalist elite have gained control of every branch of U.S. government through the Democrat Party, and there will be no way to stop the surrender of U.S. sovereignty.

Demonic forces have taken over America, and our nation will never recover.

Faithful students that study Bible prophecy on a regular basis are not surprised: We have long taught that the Bible prophesies the following:

the nation of Israel will be re-established (it has),

the Church will grow lukewarm (it is),

there will be global pandemics (worse than Covid),

persecution of Christians (lockdowns, pastors arrested, churches fined),

global economic problems (trillion-dollar stimulus packages, the economy of many nations near collapse),

global famine (unemployment and hunger are spreading),

gross immorality and abominations to God (abortion, LGBTQ, etc.),

deceit will increase (censorship, lying, etc.),

the technology to track all buying and selling (coming on the scene now),

the elimination of cash (digital currencies are now going into use),

the arrival of 10 kings in the world (this could be approved at “The Great Reset” soon),

that the U.S. must decline (this appears to be happening now),

a world government (Biden plans to push it),

an antichrist religion (Democrats have removed God from their party platform), etc.

This is a spiritual war; America is no longer a Christian nation; Biden and Harris have indicated that they will greenlight globalization, rejoin the World Health Organization, push the Green New Deal, open America’s borders, and more.

Fraud has turned America into a one-party nation; voting was worthless; fear, frustration and concern are spreading; many pastors are silent; their church members are like sheep without shepherds in front of a pack of wolves; it is not an easy time for Christians and patriots; this is probably America’s last stand; citizens are upset; and there is a lot of uncertainty about what the future holds for us, our children, our grandchildren, etc.

This has prompted me to offer these thoughts:

God is not surprised, He is still in control, the Church has been told to watch for these things, prophecy is being fulfilled, and these things indicate that this present generation could be the terminal generation (Matt. 24:32-34).

Jan Markell said, “Things are not falling apart; things are falling in place,” and Rev. J.D. Farag said, “God isn’t trying to make you happy. God is trying to get you ready.”

This world is not the Christian’s hope or home; the Christian’s hope is not an anti-Christ world government, corrupt politicians, politically motivated judges and courts, or anything except the Rapture of the Church (John 11:11; Titus 2:13).

The purpose of the Rapture is to give Christians knowledge and comfort about their future and that of their deceased loved ones (I Thess. 4:13-18).

Christians are not alone (John 14:16).

The Gates of Hell will not prevail against the Church (Matt. 6:18).

Nothing can separate Christians from the love of God (Rom. 8:38-39).

Christians should set their affections on heaven, stand firm, live by the Word of God, keep the Judgment Seat of Christ in mind, and know that our sins will find us out (Col. 3:2; Matt. 4:4; II Cor. 5:10; Num. 32:23).

A lukewarm attitude, the silence of pastors, and Church members that know very little Scripture signify the end of the age (Rev. 3:15-18).

People who are not saved should quickly and sincerely put their faith in Jesus (not baptism or joining a church) for the forgiveness of their sins (Prov. 3:5-7; John 3:16; 14:6).

Christians should love others, do good works, attend Church, get the gospel out (to everyone, but especially to their family), pray often, pray for the peace of Jerusalem, and more (Heb. 10:24-25; Mark 16:15; Psa. 122;6).

Christians should watch the signs and pray that God will consider them worthy to be Raptured before the Tribulation Period arrives (Luke 21:36).

Know that God raises up leaders and God brings down leaders. He had a reason for putting Trump in office, He has a reason for removing Trump, and a reason for putting Biden in office. I tend to believe God is ready to let world government advance, and Trump would have been in the way.

God’s prophecies must be fulfilled, and good will come from every situation (Rev. 1:1; Rom. 8:28).

Here are more of my thoughts along a different line:

On Jan. 6, 2021, an angry mob stormed and breached the U.S. Capitol building, and tragically, 1 person was killed almost immediately, several others died, several police were injured, and there was property damage.

Politicians and pundits immediately blamed Trump, but Congress, the FBI, CIA, the Media, and the U.S. Supreme Court must share the blame (also there have been reports that Antifa and Black Lives Matter were among the protesters and responsible for some of the violence; On Jan. 7, it was reported that 2 members of Antifa had already been identified by facial recognition technology. Some officials deny it, but they proved untruthful in the Russian Collusion hoax).

Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer have boasted that they will fundamentally change America, and they have been involved.

The House tried to dump Trump for 4 years, falsely accused him, impeached him for nothing, and ignored the crimes of the Bidens and Clintons.

The FBI, CIA and others lied and falsely prosecuted people because they wanted to dump Trump, and little to nothing has been done.

A Special Prosecutor was appointed to investigate the Clintons and the Russian Collusion hoax, and the public has been promised a report for years, but it has never been released, and it will probably be covered up.

Politicians, the Media, and some police claim that we are a nation of laws, but they have ignored 4 years of Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioting, looting, burning, injuring people, and attacking the police.

Despite overwhelming evidence of voter fraud, judges have refused to hear the evidence, the U.S. Supreme Court has done nothing, and some people think violence is the only answer (God is the only answer).

Pundits immediately started saying “we must come together,” but it will not happen because the left’s definition of “coming together” is that the right must totally submit. The left will never agree to restrictions on abortion, sexual perversion, drug abuse, etc. (Rev. 9:20-21), and true Christians will not totally surrender.

Simply put, violence is wrong, but Washington is corrupt and broken; frustration started building before Trump ran for President. Millions of people do not want mob rule, one-party rule, their voice to go unheard, to open America’s borders, to surrender America’s sovereignty, to let unsaved diplomats at the UN tell the U.S. what laws we have to pass, different voting rules for different people, the crimes of the Clintons and Bidens ignored, the police attacked, the police defunded, and judges that ignore the law and rule in favor of their own political party.

It saddens me to say it, but I do not believe Congress will listen. According to Bible prophecy, abortion, perversion, drug abuse, and globalism will explode; freedom of speech and freedom of religion will decline; persecution of believers and anti-Semitism will increase; violence will increase; there will be no revival in the Church; and God will soon send the Tribulation Period to deal with godless government in America and the world.

On the other hand, I rejoice to say that God is listening to the grievances of His people. The world is dark, but light is coming, and these tragic events are reasons for hope (I Thess. 5:4-9).

The Christian’s future is glorious, and the nearness of world government and the Tribulation Period implies that the Rapture of the Church is close.

I don’t know how to define close, but I honestly believe the appointment of 10 people to rule over a world government in the next 4 years is a distinct possibility.

Here are some more stories that made the news:

One, concerning false accusers, Democrats praised and bailed out rioters, looters, and arsonists in some cities, but on Jan. 7, 2021, Biden called those that stormed the capitol “rioters, insurrectionists and domestic terrorists.”

Some reports said hundreds of thousands of people attended the March to Save America, and about 40-50,000 went to the capitol.

Thus, most of those that went to Washington were not involved in the violence.

Violence is wrong, and if the Democrats want to “come together,” they should recognize that most of those that went to Washington have legitimate grievances that must be addressed and admit the truth about the involvement of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Sadly, there is every reason to believe that hypocrisy, lying and deceit will prevail.

Two, one TV commentator said the reason Pelosi, Schumer, Ilhan Omar and others want to remove Trump from office with less than 2 weeks to go is because removal from office will disqualify him from running for President 4 years from now.

They obviously do not know that they have no control over who will run for President 4 years from now because God raises up our leaders.

As I see it, the President of the U.S. could very well be one of the Ten Kings under the rule of the Antichrist 4 years from now (I am not setting a date for the Rapture).

Incidentally, saying the election was stolen is not an impeachable offense.

Three, concerning the Battle of Gog and Magog, on Jan. 4, 2021, Iran announced that it is now enriching uranium to 20%.

Israeli Prime Min. Netanyahu said Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons, and Israel will not let them do it.

I have been saying it for a long time, but the latter days, latter years Battle of Gog and Magog could be close (Ezek. 38:8, 16).

Four, on Jan. 6, 2021, Rev. Franklin Graham said, “We (America) are in trouble. I believe God’s judgment is coming, for the sins of our nation are great, and they are a stench in the nostrils of our Creator.”

Five, concerning famine, on Jan. 7, 2021, Bloomberg reported that global food prices hit a 6-year high in Dec. 2020, and they are likely to go higher in 2021.

The higher cost of food is expected to increase inflation.

Six, the place that is believed to be the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus is in an area between Israel and Jordan that was designated a war zone more than 50 years ago.

Land mines were laid in the area, and people were warned to stay away.

Two years ago, Israel started removing the landmines, and the area has now been declared safe.

On Jan. 10, 2021, it was reported that a group toured the area and held a baptism ceremony there.

Seven, concerning the censorship of Trump, and Christian and conservative websites, on Jan. 10, 2021, it was reported that Biden has at least 14 current or former executives of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Twitter ready to serve in his administration or advising his transition team.

In my opinion, one of the primary reasons for censorship is to silence anyone that opposes the surrender of America’s sovereignty to a world government.

Eight, on Jan. 10, 2021, it was reported that a post on Biden’s website says he has plans to defeat the NRA and “end our epidemic of gun violence.”

There are not a lot of specifics, but the NRA is saying Biden will make “a concerted attack on the rights of gun owners.

Finally, God loves you, and if you have not done so, sincerely admit that you are a sinner; believe that Jesus is the virgin-born, sinless Son of God who died for the sins of the world, was buried, and raised from the dead; ask Him to forgive your sins, cleanse you, come into your heart and be your Saviour; then tell someone that you have done this.

Prophecy Plus Ministries, Inc.

Daymond Duck