January 19th 2021

2020 COVID and pneumonia death rates based on CDC data are raising more questions from the public instead of answering them.

Take a look at the chart below that shows pneumonia death rates and note how much of an outlier 2020 is compared to the previous years.

Now, look at 2020 COVID deaths based on CDC data.

As you can see, the trends being almost identical is bizarre, to say the least.

Take a look at the trends when overlaid on top of each other.

Remember just last week we highlighted the significant irregularities between the death rates of COVID and the flu for 2020. A statistician was used for both in-depth analyses.

On top of all this is the fact that the COVID death count for 2020 has already been warped by non-COVID fatalities being counted as COVID deaths.

As more information becomes available, Americans are growing tired of the lockdowns and becoming more skeptical of the data being used to justify them.

“Early in the pandemic, ‘trust the science!’ could actually be used in a debate without attracting derisive laughter,” writes John Rubino of DollarCollapse.com.

“But as the flip-flops, mistakes and, yes, lies have accumulated, a consensus seems to be forming that the health care authorities are no more trustworthy than the people running Congress or the Fed.”