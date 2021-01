The Real Donald J. Trump story! Thank you for your sacrifices! You have shown the world how to be a true fighter and most importantly how to never give up!! You will always be the people’s voice that captivated our hearts with your bold and truthful words that will forever stand the test of time! You not only inspired the world but you cheered for the underdogs, the working man and the dreamer that forgot their dream! We love you! #NeverGiveUp​ #Trump2020​ ❤

