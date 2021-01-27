Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:37 a.m. ETBy

143

New president also deploys memorandums, proclamations, other executive actions

Joe Biden is making use of executive orders, memorandums and more. GETTY IMAGES

Cmon’ man get this over with!

As people and markets around the world adjust to having Joe Biden as U.S. president, a key factor is what the veteran Democratic politician is aiming to accomplish without having to work with Congress.

Biden is making use of executive orders that affect health care XLV, -0.23%, the energy sector XLE, -1.71%, prison stocks and other areas.

Below is a table showing orders that he signed on Jan. 20, his first day in office, as well as other executive actions that have followed or are expected.

Key Biden executive actions

Source: Biden administration

U.S. stocks DJIA, 0.10% SPX, 0.04% opened higher on Tuesday, as investors tracked earnings reports — and as easy passage of Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package looked in doubt.

Related: Biden announces Day 1 executive actions, including rejoining WHO and Paris accord

This is an updated version of a report first published on Jan. 21, 2021.