Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:37 a.m. ETBy
Victor Reklaitis andRobert Schroeder
New president also deploys memorandums, proclamations, other executive actions
As people and markets around the world adjust to having Joe Biden as U.S. president, a key factor is what the veteran Democratic politician is aiming to accomplish without having to work with Congress.
Biden is making use of executive orders that affect health care XLV, -0.23%, the energy sector XLE, -1.71%, prison stocks and other areas.
Below is a table showing orders that he signed on Jan. 20, his first day in office, as well as other executive actions that have followed or are expected.
Key Biden executive actions
|SUBJECT
|TYPE OF ACTION
|DATE
|Re-engage with World Health Organization
|End withdrawal process
|Jan. 20
|Create position of COVID-19 response coordinator
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Rejoin Paris climate agreement
|Sign an “instrument”
|Jan. 20
|Revoke permit for Keystone XL pipeline, pause energy leasing in ANWR
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Ask agencies to extend eviction/foreclosure moratoriums
|Request
|Jan. 20
|Ask Education Dept. to extend student-loan pause
|Request
|Jan. 20
|Launch an initiative to advance racial equity, end “1776 Commission”
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Revoke order that aims to exclude undocumented immigrants from census
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Preserve/fortify DACA, which helps “Dreamers”
|Memorandum
|Jan. 20
|Require masks/distancing on all federal property and by federal workers
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Reverse travel ban targeting primarily Muslim countries
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Stop construction of border wall
|Proclamation
|Jan. 20
|Combat discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Require ethics pledge for executive-branch personnel
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Modernize and improve regulatory review
|Memorandum
|Jan. 20
|End “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement”
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Extend protection from deportation for Liberians in U.S.
|Memorandum
|Jan. 20
|Revoke certain executive orders concerning federal regulation
|Executive order
|Jan. 20
|Freeze any new or pending regulations
|Memorandum
|Jan. 20
|Fill supply shortfalls in fight vs. COVID-19 with Defense Production Act, other measures
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Increase FEMA reimbursement to states for National Guard, PPE
|Memorandum
|Jan. 21
|Establish “COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board,” expand testing
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Bolster access to COVID-19 treatments and clinical care
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Improve collection/analysis of COVID-related data
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Mount vaccination campaign amid goals such as 100 million shots in 100 days
|Directives
|Jan. 21
|Provide guidance on safely reopening schools
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|OSHA guidance for keeping workers safe from COVID-19
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Require face masks at airports, other modes of transportation
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Establish a “COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force”
|Executive order
|Jan. 21
|Support international response to COVID-19, “restore U.S. global leadership”
|Directive
|Jan. 21
|Ask agencies to boost food aid, improve delivery of stimulus checks
|Executive order
|Jan. 22
|Restore collective bargaining power for federal workers
|Executive order
|Jan. 22
|Repeal ban on transgender people serving openly in U.S. military
|Executive order
|Jan. 25
|Tighten ‘Buy American’ rules in government procurement
|Executive order
|Jan. 25
|Reinstate coronavirus travel restrictions on Brazil, most of Europe
|Proclamation
|Jan. 25
|Curtail the federal government’s use of private prisons
|Executive order
|Expected Jan. 26
|Limit the transfer of military equipment to local police departments
|Executive order
|Expected Jan. 26
|Actions targeting housing, discrimination
|TBD
|Expected Jan. 26
Source: Biden administration
U.S. stocks DJIA, 0.10% SPX, 0.04% opened higher on Tuesday, as investors tracked earnings reports — and as easy passage of Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package looked in doubt.
This is an updated version of a report first published on Jan. 21, 2021.