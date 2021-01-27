Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:37 a.m. ETBy 

Victor Reklaitis andRobert Schroeder

143

New president also deploys memorandums, proclamations, other executive actions

Joe Biden is making use of executive orders, memorandums and more. GETTY IMAGES

As people and markets around the world adjust to having Joe Biden as U.S. president, a key factor is what the veteran Democratic politician is aiming to accomplish without having to work with Congress.

Biden is making use of executive orders that affect health care XLV, -0.23%,  the energy sector XLE, -1.71%, prison stocks and other areas.

Below is a table showing orders that he signed on Jan. 20, his first day in office, as well as other executive actions that have followed or are expected.

Key Biden executive actions

SUBJECTTYPE OF ACTIONDATE
Re-engage with World Health OrganizationEnd withdrawal processJan. 20
Create position of COVID-19 response coordinatorExecutive orderJan. 20
Rejoin Paris climate agreementSign an “instrument”Jan. 20
Revoke permit for Keystone XL pipeline, pause energy leasing in ANWRExecutive orderJan. 20
Ask agencies to extend eviction/foreclosure moratoriumsRequestJan. 20
Ask Education Dept. to extend student-loan pauseRequestJan. 20
Launch an initiative to advance racial equity, end “1776 Commission”Executive orderJan. 20
Revoke order that aims to exclude undocumented immigrants from censusExecutive orderJan. 20
Preserve/fortify DACA, which helps “Dreamers”MemorandumJan. 20
Require masks/distancing on all federal property and by federal workersExecutive orderJan. 20
Reverse travel ban targeting primarily Muslim countriesExecutive orderJan. 20
Stop construction of border wallProclamationJan. 20
Combat discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identityExecutive orderJan. 20
Require ethics pledge for executive-branch personnelExecutive orderJan. 20
Modernize and improve regulatory reviewMemorandumJan. 20
End “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement”Executive orderJan. 20
Extend protection from deportation for Liberians in U.S.MemorandumJan. 20
Revoke certain executive orders concerning federal regulationExecutive orderJan. 20
Freeze any new or pending regulationsMemorandumJan. 20
Fill supply shortfalls in fight vs. COVID-19 with Defense Production Act, other measuresExecutive orderJan. 21
Increase FEMA reimbursement to states for National Guard, PPEMemorandumJan. 21
Establish “COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board,” expand testingExecutive orderJan. 21
Bolster access to COVID-19 treatments and clinical careExecutive orderJan. 21
Improve collection/analysis of COVID-related dataExecutive orderJan. 21
Mount vaccination campaign amid goals such as 100 million shots in 100 daysDirectivesJan. 21
Provide guidance on safely reopening schoolsExecutive orderJan. 21
OSHA guidance for keeping workers safe from COVID-19Executive orderJan. 21
Require face masks at airports, other modes of transportationExecutive orderJan. 21
Establish a “COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force”Executive orderJan. 21
Support international response to COVID-19, “restore U.S. global leadership”DirectiveJan. 21
Ask agencies to boost food aid, improve delivery of stimulus checksExecutive orderJan. 22
Restore collective bargaining power for federal workersExecutive orderJan. 22
Repeal ban on transgender people serving openly in U.S. militaryExecutive orderJan. 25
Tighten ‘Buy American’ rules in government procurementExecutive orderJan. 25
Reinstate coronavirus travel restrictions on Brazil, most of EuropeProclamationJan. 25
Curtail the federal government’s use of private prisonsExecutive orderExpected Jan. 26
Limit the transfer of military equipment to local police departmentsExecutive orderExpected Jan. 26
Actions targeting housing, discriminationTBDExpected Jan. 26

Source: Biden administration

U.S. stocks DJIA, 0.10% SPX, 0.04%  opened higher on Tuesday, as investors tracked earnings reports — and as easy passage of Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package looked in doubt.

This is an updated version of a report first published on Jan. 21, 2021.