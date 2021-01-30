By Jim Hoft
Published January 28, 2021 at 5:48pm

Joe Biden signed an executive order to stop the building of the border wall immediately after his virtual unattended inauguration.

Walls don’t work.
They’re immoral.
And racist.

YET in Washington DC officials announced this week they will erect a permanent security fence around the US Capitol because walls work in DC!

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is dc-fence.jpg

TRENDING: DC Officials Announce Plans to Erect Permanent Security Fence Around US Capitol – In Same Week Democrats Ended Construction of Border Security Fence

Unreal.