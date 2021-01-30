By Jim Hoft

Published January 28, 2021 at 5:48pm



Joe Biden signed an executive order to stop the building of the border wall immediately after his virtual unattended inauguration.

Walls don’t work.

They’re immoral.

And racist.

YET in Washington DC officials announced this week they will erect a permanent security fence around the US Capitol because walls work in DC!

Unreal.

PERMANENT SECURITY FENCING coming to US Capitol.



New statement from acting US Capitol Police chief: "Vast improvements to the physical security infrastructure must be made to include permanent fencing" pic.twitter.com/6JMPfcn1E9 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 28, 2021