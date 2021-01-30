Copeland, 83, who has an estimated net worth of $760million, based in Texas, heads up Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) and is one of the world’s wealthiest pastors.

He has risen to notoriety in 2020 after a string of bizarre claims about the coronavirus pandemic.

Hackers have claimed they managed to get inside KCM’s systems and steal more than 1.2 Tb of data, the equivalent of around 120,000 storage boxes of files.

Screenshots show banks of alleged computer files with labels such as “budgets”, “projects”, “payroll” and “inventory”.

Writing in broken English, hackers threaten the data “will soon be made public”.

They claim to have “financial documents, contracts, bank documents, sales history, emails, bases, geo documents”.

“Money, authority religion and again money. A success story. Absolutely all severs and working computers of the company are hacked and encrypted,” the cyber criminals claim.

It is understood the listing has now been taken down from the site on the dark web.

Riches a stumbling block to the will of God

Luke 18:18 – 30

18 And a certain ruler asked him, saying, Good Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?

19 And Jesus said unto him, Why callest thou me good? none is good, save one, that is, God.

20 Thou knowest the commandments, Do not commit adultery, Do not kill, Do not steal, Do not bear false witness, Honour thy father and thy mother.

21 And he said, All these have I kept from my youth up.

22 Now when Jesus heard these things, he said unto him, Yet lackest thou one thing: sell all that thou hast, and distribute unto the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, follow me.

23 And when he heard this, he was very sorrowful: for he was very rich.

24 And when Jesus saw that he was very sorrowful, he said, How hardly shall they that have riches enter into the kingdom of God!

25 For it is easier for a camel to go through a needle’s eye, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.

26 And they that heard it said, Who then can be saved?

27 And he said, The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.

28 Then Peter said, Lo, we have left all, and followed thee.

29 And he said unto them, Verily I say unto you, There is no man that hath left house, or parents, or brethren, or wife, or children, for the kingdom of God’s sake,

30 Who shall not receive manifold more in this present time, and in the world to come life everlasting.

Commentary:

Note here that salvation is a work of God on a human heart.

The rich young ruler was not able to enter through the narrow gate, the giving up of his riches.Note Jesus was sorrowful that the young man wasn’t able to embrace the discipleship necessary to enter the kingdom.

Yet Kenneth Copeland suggests that what is impossible for man is possible with God, that a man can have riches and still have treasures in heaven, but that’s not what the scripture says!

Note here that Peter gets it. Lord we have left all to follow you! We’ve done what you commanded, we have left ALL to follow you.

But Copeland doesn’t seem to get it….

Isaiah 55:

Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.

2 Wherefore do ye spend money for that which is not bread? and your labour for that which satisfieth not? hearken diligently unto me, and eat ye that which is good, and let your soul delight itself in fatness.

3 Incline your ear, and come unto me: hear, and your soul shall live; and I will make an everlasting covenant with you, even the sure mercies of David.

4 Behold, I have given him for a witness to the people, a leader and commander to the people.

5 Behold, thou shalt call a nation that thou knowest not, and nations that knew not thee shall run unto thee because of the Lord thy God, and for the Holy One of Israel; for he hath glorified thee.

6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

7 Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the Lord, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.

8 For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord.