by Adan Salazar February 1st 2021, 1:06 pm‘

‘I wear a mask so people don’t think I don’t care about them, but I don’t wear a mask because they work.’

A medical doctor’s lecture explaining face masks aren’t effective at blocking viruses has gone viral.

In the message, a member of America’s Frontline Doctors, Dr. Richard Urso, admits masks block little if any microscopic virus particles, contrary to what mainline health experts have been telling the public.

When I wear a mask, which is not very often fortunately, this is why. pic.twitter.com/FkSAt15FKp — Jeff Nelson (@vegsource) January 29, 2021

“We know what works — these don’t work against viruses. Regular masks don’t work. That’s simply what it is,” Urso explains.

“It has nothing to do with Covid. Covid doesn’t even factor into the equation, because for years we’ve been looking at these issues.”

The Texas-based ophthalmologist goes on to explain there are more protective methods which would be more effective, but the N-95 masks recommended to the public still allow virus particles to pass.

“So, they have these spacesuits, they’re called ‘PAPRs,’ they’re incredibly effective, they filter viruses down to .01. Basically we have materials like N-99, N-100, but N-95… only five percent of airborne particles can get through, but all viruses can get through period.”

“Now do they get through? No, it’s just like a chainlink fence. When you throw sand at a chainlink fence not all the sand gets through.”

“So, I think the best example I can say is the reason we wear masks and the reason I wear a mask is because the fear is so massive in this country. I wear a mask so people don’t think I don’t care about them, but I don’t wear a mask because they work.”

Dr. Urso’s message is spreading as NIAID Director Anthony Fauci has once again flip-flopped on masks, at first claiming last week that it was “common sense” to wear two, or even up to three masks. Over the weekend, however, Dr. Fauci claimed there was “no data” to indicate that wearing two masks “would make a difference.”

Fauci on double masking:



“There’s no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference” pic.twitter.com/ptVivQfuwt — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) January 31, 2021

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: https://platform.twitter.com/widgets/follow_button.96fd96193cc66c3e11d4c5e4c7c7ec97.en.html#dnt=true&id=twitter-widget-0&lang=en&screen_name=AdanSalazarWins&show_count=false&show_screen_name=true&size=m&time=1612208016272

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowarshttps://api.banned.video/embed/60176d089942cd18bc5c2190

BOMBSHELL: MAJOR GOVERNMENTS SAY COVID-19 VACCINE A FRAUD

https://api.banned.video/embed/5b92a1e6568f22455f55be2b?autoplay=true&muted=true